In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the upcoming July 4 holiday, the UIL is recommending all schools temporarily suspend summer workouts, rehearsals, practices and instructions until July 13.
The UIL made its brief announcement late Wednesday, adding that the recommendation is for Friday through July 12.
“In anticipation of the July 4 holiday and the potential for increased social interactions that could spread COVID-19, UIL is recommending schools consider closing summer workouts, rehearsals, practices and instruction between July 3-12, resuming Monday, July 13,” the announcement states. “For schools in areas experiencing community spread of COVID-19, this temporary suspension will reduce risk of exposure and provide an opportunity to review current plans and re-evaluate local context in order to make informed decisions moving forward.
“UIL will continue to work with state officials and monitor CDC and other federal guidance to determine any potential modifications to UIL summer guidelines.”
Several Denton-area programs were already ahead of the curve and planned to take this week and next off anyway. Ryan coach Dave Henigan, whose football team has yet to hold a single summer strength and conditioning and skills workout, confirmed Sunday that the Raiders wouldn’t start this week as planned, instead opting for July 13. Lake Dallas followed suit later that evening, suspending workouts for all of its sports until the same date.
“We are all sitting around this weekend, and every time you look, there’s another school not going in this week,” Lake Dallas football coach Michael Young said earlier this week. “We were already taking next week off anyway, so this is a chance to add in another week and get everyone away from each other for a little bit.”
Henigan agreed. He has been very vocal that the goal is to make the best decisions now in order to increase chances of playing in the fall.
“It’s just a weird time,” Henigan said. “If we get back in July, I have no doubt that we will still have plenty of time to get our kids in shape and ready to go. The hardest thing isn’t the workouts. It’s not being around our kids. Coaches need kids, and kids need coaches.”
Neither Lake Dallas nor Ryan has had a positive coronavirus case within their programs. They, just like many other programs across the state, were merely choosing to act out of an abundance of caution. Guyer, Argyle, Ponder, Pilot Point and Aubrey began workouts on June 8 and also appear to be unaffected as they’ve continued to hold workouts. Meanwhile, Krum, Braswell, Sanger and Denton were all forced to shut down summer workouts because of coronavirus concerns within their programs.
The UIL announced on May 22 that schools could begin strength and conditioning on June 8 under a set of stringent COVID-19 guidelines. On June 10, the UIL loosened those guidelines, eliminating the 20-1 player-to-coach ratio. The UIL also increased indoor capacity from 25% to 50%.