Eight Denton-area girls basketball teams reached the postseason.
Six survived the first round.
Here's a look at this week's UIL girls area round matchups
Class 6A: Braswell (32-2) vs. Arlington Bowie (16-14)Thursday, 7 p.m., at Flower Mound High School.
The 12th-ranked and District 5-6A Bengals look to win their first area round game in the program's six-year history. Braswell, which is on a 25-game winning streak, faces a Bowie team that went 7-2 in District 9-6A play, its lone league losses coming to fifth-ranked South Grand Prairie. If Braswell-- led by 6-foot-2 wing and LSU recruit Alisa Williams -- can get past Bowie, it will likely face eighth-ranked Plano East in a tough regional quarterfinal.
Class 5A: Lake Dallas (30-4) vs. Burleson Centennial (20-16); Thursday, 7:30 p.m, at Arlington Arts and Arena Complex.
Tenth-ranked Lake Dallas beat Centennial 45-34 in November and looks to repeat the feat for a third straight trip to the regional quarterfinals. Senior sparkplug Mackenzie Buss leads a balanced Falcons team on a 25-game winning streak. Centennial finished tied for second in District 8-5A. If Lake Dallas advances, it will face the winner of Mansfield Summit and Wichita Falls Rider next week.
Class 4A: Argyle (32-0) vs. Stephenville (25-11), Thursday, 7 p.m., at Weatherford High School.
The top-ranked Eagles have cruised past 4A opposition this season, but District 6-4A champion and 16th-ranked Stephenville looks to provide a challenge in a rematch of the 2019 playoffs. Argyle, which has beaten its opponents by an average of 31 points, has been paced all season by senior wing Caroline Lyles and junior sharpshooter Madi Lumsden. The winner faces Bridgeport or Burkburnett in next week's regional quarterfinal.
Class 4A: Sanger (28-4) vs. Alvarado (24-11) Friday, 7 p.m., at Grapevine High School.
The District 9-4A champion and 13th-ranked Indians bring a 15-game winning streak to the area round. Led in the backcourt by high-scoring junior Lexi Martin and inside by 6-foot-3 UT-Arlington recruit Bella Ringenberg, Sanger takes on the third-place team from District 11-4A. If Sanger reaches its first regional quarterfinal since 2019 next week, it will likely face eighth-ranked Kennedale.
Class 4A: Krum (25-12) vs. Graham (16-16), Friday, 6 p.m., at Arlington Bowie High School.
District 7-4A runner-up Krum faces District 5-4A champion Graham, looking to reach the regional quarterfinals in consecutive seasons. If Krum -- led by Mary Doyle and Gracie Hunter -- can advance, it will face either No. 14 and district rival Decatur or No. 15 Glen Rose next week
Class 3A: Ponder (22-11) vs. Pottsboro (31-4), Friday, 6:30 p.m., Braswell High School.
A brawny area round matchup between a pair of district champions. After cruising through District 10-3A play, Ponder will get a test from No. 14 Pottsboro, which shared its district crown with No. 15 Gunter. Ponder, which hasn't lost since December at the touted Whataburger Tournament, is watching guard Tate Wells near the 2,000-point career scoring mark. She scored 46 points on Monday.