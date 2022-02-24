Five Denton-area girls basketball teams span four classifications at five regional championship sites.
Braswell, Lake Dallas, Argyle, Sanger and Ponder are two wins away from the Alamodome, home of next week’s UIL state championships.
Four boys teams — Guyer, Ryan, Argyle and Ponder — continue their early postseason in Friday’s area round.
Here’s a look at Friday’s tournament slate.
6A Region I semifinals
Who: Denton Braswell (34-2) vs. Hurst L.D. Bell (29-8).
Where: Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center, Fort Worth.
When: Friday, 8 p.m.
The 12th-ranked Bengals are enjoying their deepest tournament run in their school’s six-year history. LSU signee and 6-foot-2 wing Alisa Williams (21 points per game) and 6-3 junior post Torie Sevier (averaging 12 points this postseason) lead the long and athletic Bengals. L.D. Bell, which finished second in its district, is paced by senior twin sisters Hallie and Jayden Rhodes, versatile guards who’ve each scored more than 1,000 points in their all-state careers.
The Braswell-Bell winner will face the winner of Friday’s 6 p.m. semifinal between No. 19 Southlake Carroll (28-5) and No. 5 South Grand Prairie (32-4) in the title game Saturday at 1 p.m. at the same venue.
Class 5A Region I semifinals
Who: Lake Dallas (32-4) vs. Lubbock Monterey (29-8).
Where: Kay Yeager Coliseum, Wichita Falls.
When: 4 p.m.
Tenth-ranked Lake Dallas, riding a 27-game winning streak, began to shift gears earlier this season when it clipped Monterey 62-60 in December after a game-winning layup by guard Mackenzie Buss.
College-bound seniors Buss (Collin College), Jorja Elliot (Incarnate Word), Bailey Boughton (LeTourneau) lead the experienced Falcons, who look to shut down Monterey freshman star Aaliyah Chavez (29 ppg).
The Lake Dallas-Monterey winner will face either No. 5 Amarillo or No. 11 Mansfield Timberview in Saturday’s championship game in Wichita Falls.
Class 4A Region I semifinals
Who: Argyle (35-0) vs. Canyon (18-5).
Where: Lubbock Christian University.
When: 6 p.m.
Top-ranked Argyle is beating opponents by more than 30 points a game, but fellow Class 4A power third-ranked Canyon — the defending state champion — has the means to push the Eagles.
Argyle wing Caroline Lyles and guard Madi Lumsden have combined to average 29 points for Argyle, which looks to reach Saturday’s championship round. Friday’s late semifinal features No. 14 Decatur vs. 17th-ranked Seminole.
Class 4A Region II semifinals
Who: Sanger (30-4) vs. Brownsboro (34-2).
Where: Texas A&M-Commerce.
When: 8 p.m.
Balanced and experienced Sanger — led by junior guard Lexi Martin (over 1,100 career points) and 6-3 post Bella Ringenger (UT-Arlington signee) — faces a No. 4 Brownsboro team with similar experience and talent. The 13th-ranked Indians will be tasked with stopping the senior duo of mainstays Mekhayia Moore and Paris Miller, who’ve helped Brownsboro win three straight district titles. Neither team has lost since December.
The Sanger-Brownsboro winner will face the winner of Lincoln and Paris in Saturday’s 3 p.m. championship
Class 3A Region II semifinals
Who: Ponder (24-11) vs. Winnsboro (26-5).
Where: Prosper High School.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Ponder beat Winnsboro in last year’s regional semifinals and looks to repeat the feat against team that’s handled its 3A opposition by more than 50 point a game. Ponder, ranked 16th, is led by senior guard Tate Wells, who is averaging nearly 30 points this postseason. Sixth-ranked Winnsboro is paced by 6-2 double-double machine Faith Acker, a junior who has received interest from multiple Division I schools.
The Ponder-Winnsboro winner will play in Saturday’s 1 p.m. title game against the winner of of Friday’s early game between No. 20 Edgewood and Mount Vernon.
Boys Area Round
Class 6A: No. 12 Guyer (30-5) vs. No. 17 Arlington Martin (25-7), 7 p.m., Friday, at Keller Timber Creek.
Guyer senior and UNLV signee KyeRon Lindsay against four-star Martin junior Kordelius Jefferson. Expect plenty of dunks.
Class 5A: Ryan (19-9) vs. No. 6 Mansfield Summit (28-6), 7. p.m., Friday at Southlake Carroll.
The balanced Raiders have won seven of their last eight and hope to slow down a dynamic Summit team won a tough District 8-5A.
Class 4A: Argyle (27-6) vs. Brownwood (24-9), 7 p.m., Friday, at Brock.
Eli Valentino (20 points in Monday’s bi-district win) and the defending state champion Eagles face a Brownwood team that hasn’t won the area round since 1992.
Class 3A: Ponder (31-3) vs. Bells (25-6), Friday, , 6 p.m, Prosper Rock Hill.
Class 3A postseason regular Ponder puts its depth and versatility against a Bells team that won its first playoff game in program history earlier this week.
{/div}{/div}