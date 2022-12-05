Former Guyer quarter Eli Stowers (left) and former Pilot Point running back Ish Harris were among the college football players to enter the NCAA transfer portal Monday when the window to do so opened. Both spent last season at Texas A&M before electing to transfer.
Former Guyer quarterback Eli Stowers (3) scrambles while being chased by a Cedar Hill defender during the 2020 season. Stowers entered the transfer portal on Monday after spending two seasons at Texas A&M.
As the NCAA transfer window opened Monday, college football players across the country entered their names in search of new homes.
Former Guyer quarterback Eli Stowers and former Pilot Point running back/linebacker Ish Harris were among those to enter the portal looking to explore their options. The pair both committed to Texas A&M out of high school with Stowers spending the last two seasons there while Harris joined the Aggies this year.
Harris previously announced his intent to enter his name into the portal on Nov. 27 with a graphic posted to Twitter by On3's Haynes Fawcett. News broke that Stowers had also entered the portal on Monday afternoon.
During his time at Guyer, Stowers helped lead the Wildcats to a state championship appearance in 2019 before guiding them to the state semifinals as a senior in 2020. He recovered from major knee surgery to throw for 2,489 yards and 18 touchdowns while rushing for 1,078 yards and 18 scores during his senior season.
An accomplished two-sport athlete at Guyer, Stowers also won the Class 6A state championship in high jump his senior year, clearing seven feet. He was rated a consensus four-star recruit in high school with offers from a plethora of Power Five programs.
Harris was a key piece of Pilot Point's success on both sides of the ball. During his senior season, Harris racked up 57 tackles, an interception and a fumble while adding 140 carries for 857 yards and 14 touchdowns offensively.
His junior year accolades were even more impressive in tallying 266 carries for 1,784 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground along with 44 tackles and five interceptions defensively. Harris was named the District 4-3A DI Offensive Most Valuable Player for his efforts that season.
A three-sport athlete for the Bearcats, Harris also played basketball and ran track. He ran an 11.95 100-meter dash and 23.86 200-meter dash as a junior.
Now, both players will explore other opportunities after neither saw significant playing time during the Aggies' disappointing season. Texas A&M finished the year 5-7, including 2-6 in conference play, suffering a six-game skid during conference play that derailed its lofty goals.
