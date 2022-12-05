Eli Stowers and Ish Harris graphic
Former Guyer quarter Eli Stowers (left) and former Pilot Point running back Ish Harris were among the college football players to enter the NCAA transfer portal Monday when the window to do so opened. Both spent last season at Texas A&M before electing to transfer.

 DRC file photos

As the NCAA transfer window opened Monday, college football players across the country entered their names in search of new homes.

Former Guyer quarterback Eli Stowers and former Pilot Point running back/linebacker Ish Harris were among those to enter the portal looking to explore their options. The pair both committed to Texas A&M out of high school with Stowers spending the last two seasons there while Harris joined the Aggies this year.

Eli Stowers
Former Guyer quarterback Eli Stowers (3) scrambles while being chased by a Cedar Hill defender during the 2020 season. Stowers entered the transfer portal on Monday after spending two seasons at Texas A&M.
Ish Harris
Pilot Point running back Ish Harris (21) hurdles through the defense during the 2021 season. Harris entered the NCAA transfer portal Monday after spending one season at Texas A&M.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

