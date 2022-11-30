Area basketball teams continued progressing through the first month of their seasons as girls basketball squads began their fourth full week of games Tuesday.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs down Tuesday's slate of area results below.
Braswell 70, Winnsboro 43
The Lady Bengals (7-2) continued their strong start to the season with a win over Winnsboro.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi signee Torie Sevier led the effort with 20 points while Oklahoma State pledge Kennedy Evans chipped in 16 points. DaNae Crosby added 12 points and Journey Taylor posted 10 to round out the double-figure scorers.
Flower Mound 57, Guyer 40
The Lady Wildcats' (4-5) up-and-down start to the season continued as they fell to Flower Mound. They trailed by six at halftime before a lopsided third quarter broke the game open for good.
Raina Akbar led Guyer's offensive effort with 17 points. Mariah Watson contributed nine points while Kaylie Morgan added eight.
Frisco Heritage 41, Denton 40
The Lady Broncos (6-7) fell below .500 with a narrow loss to Frisco Heritage. A back-and-forth affair saw them lead by two points at halftime and one after three quarters before suffering the narrow loss.
Maggie Wainscott led all scorers in the defeat with 16 points. Seimone Griffin and Matayia Rayson added six points apiece.
Argyle 43, Fort Worth Brewer 31
The Lady Eagles ended Fort Worth Brewer's undefeated start behind a stout defensive performance. Read our full story on the game for more details and insights from several players and coach Chance Westmoreland.
Lebanon Trail 53, Lake Dallas 37
The Falcons (5-5) fell to .500 with a defeat to Lebanon Trail. They fell behind by 13 points at halftime and could not rally from the deficit in the second half.
Diamond Wilson led Lake Dallas' scoring effort with 14 points. Camryn Richardson and Dylan Koele added seven points apiece while Skylar Zingelmann chipped in six and Altyn Bartley had three.
Aubrey 51, Howe 38
The Lady Chaparrals (5-3) notched a comfortable win over Howe behind a lopsided second quarter. Aubrey outscored Howe 23-7 in the frame to build a lead it would never relinquish.
Abby Hammett led the way with 14 points while Addy Cagle (12) and Kynadi Hall (11) joined her in double figures.
Sunnyvale 50, Krum 41
The Lady Cats (3-4) lost a close one to a 9-1 Sunnyvale team. They fell by three or fewer points in each quarter as they could not quite muster a rally.
Paris 42, Sanger 41
The Lady Indians (6-4) lost a close one to Paris in a narrow one-point affair.
Elaine Pomeroy led Sanger's scoring with 15 points while Carly Schmucker added 12 points and Lauren Danz chipped in five.
Liberty Christian 47, Dallas Ursuline Academy 35
The Lady Warriors (11-3) came away with a 12-point win over Dallas Ursuline to continue their strong start to the season. They fell behind 14-10 after a quarter but rallied to lead by seven heading into the final frame.
Emma Kay Martin led all scorers with 22 points while Lauren Ullrigh added 15. Jazzy Powell chipped in seven points and Liz Egger added three as the team's four scorers on the day.