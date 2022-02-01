McKinney Boyd defenders were in lockstep with Raina Akbar well beyond the 3-point line Tuesday.
The Broncos couldn't afford to give Guyer's sharpshooter an inch.
That helped open things up for fellow junior Kaylie Morgan, who scored a game-high 11 points in the Wildcats' 40-25 District 5-6A win.
Akbar was held to seven points and didn't hit a bucket from outside the 3-point line, but she had already etched her name in program history.
Akbar recently set Guyer's single-season 3-point record, hitting 58 triples on the year.
She broke the previous record set by former Guyer star and current TCU forward Evie Goetz.
"I had no idea I was close to [the record],"said Akbar, who broke the record last week. "[Goetz] sent me a text, congratulating me."
After a limited role as a sophomore, Akbar has emerged as one of the top 3-point shooters in her district.
Guyer (11-20, 3-8), which finished a regular season sweep of Boyd (8-21, 0-10) celebrated Senior Night on Tuesday. Harding University-bound guard Hailey Mason led all senior scorers with seven points.
Tuesday girls standouts
Braswell junior post Torie Sevier had 17 points and the Bengals (30-2, 11-0 District 5-6A) beat Prosper 69-62.
Mackenzie Buss scored 14 points and kept District 6-5A champion and 11th-ranked Lake Dallas buzzing. The Falcons (27-4, 12-0) won 43-35.
Ryan (16-5, 8-4) downed District 6-5A foe Colleyville Heritage 46-33 behind Janiah Allen-Taylor's 19 points.
Denton fell 40-32 to District 6-5A foe Northwest, but Lenna Tran led the Broncos (13-18, 3-0) with 15 points in a losing effort.
Mary Doyle had quite a night for Krum (22-11, 6-4 District 7-4A ), totaling a game-high 22 points in a 80-31 rout of Lake Worth.
UT-Arlington recruit Bella Ringenberg scored a game high 16 points to help 12th-ranked Sanger handle Melissa 50-30 in District 9-4A play.
Top-ranked Argyle (31-0, 11-0 District 7-4A) blew past Castleberry 78-18 on Senior Night. Caroline Lyles led the Eagles with 19 points.
BOYS
Guyer rolls past McKinney
KyeRon Lindsay and Guyer's band of seniors made the most of the occasion.
On Senior Night, Lindsay, a UNLV commit, scored a game-high 26 points in the Wildcats' 71-38 home win over McKinney Boyd.
Guyer (27-3, 9-0 District 5-6A), ranked No. 7 in the latest TABC poll, used a 21-7 third quarter to help complete its record season sweep of the Broncos (13-13, 2-6).
Fellow senior Jace Wilson, who will play football at UTSA in the fall, had 11 points. John Godfrey, a senior reserve, had nine points in the rout.
Lindsay likes his team's collective approach.
"With us, it takes everyone to be great," Lindsay said. "We're like a family, on and off the court."
Guyer coach Grant Long praised his team's transition offense, which allowed him to empty to bench down the stretch.
"It was awesome that everyone got to contribute," Long said. "They all fought for each other.
Tuesday boys standouts
Jordan Ware scored 20 points to help Ryan clip Colleyville Heritage 59-52 in a thrilling overtime road win. The Raiders (15-8, 8-2) remain in the District 6-5A title chase.
Ponder (25-3, 10-0), ranked No. 22 in the latest TABC Class 3A poll, rolled by Paradise 55-39 in district play. Tyler Long led the Lion's balanced effort with 14 points.
Scores and statistics in this article were reported to the Denton-Record Chronicle by area coaches, who are encouraged to email results to drcsports@dentonrc.com.