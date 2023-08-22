Three of the Denton-area’s top volleyball teams were recognized among the state’s best Monday when the Texas Girls Coaches Association released its updated rankings.
Argyle and Aubrey remained in the top 10 in their respective classifications, as they have since the TGCA’s preseason poll was released. Ponder became the area’s newest entrant into the fray within the 3A rankings as each classification expanded to rank the top 20 teams this week.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down where each of the three ranked squads stand early in their campaigns.
5A No. 4 Argyle (14-4)
The Lady Eagles have quickly risen from a preseason No. 10 ranking all the way up to No. 4 this week amid a strong start to the season.
Argyle dropped a pair of tournament matches to 6A No. 6 Trophy Club Byron Nelson (14-1) and 5A No. 19 Frisco Wakeland (8-7), but largely had a strong week that started with seven straight wins. The Lady Eagles finished fourth at the Northwest ISD Classic as Katherine Holtman and Jordyn Moore earned all-tournament team honors.
Holtman and Moore have been key parts of a balanced group that has helped fuel the team’s hot start. Holtman has 101 kills thus far, while Moore (90), Shaye Feely (90) and Camryn Heiser (82) have all racked up plenty as well. Holtman and Heiser have also combined for 90 total blocks, while Payne and Moore have 440 of the team’s 491 assists.
Argyle entered the season well-positioned to be among the best teams in the Denton-area and state, and thus far has certainly lived up to the billing.
4A No. 5 Aubrey (15-4)
The Lady Chaparrals remain among 4A’s top five teams amid a continued hot start to the campaign.
Coming off a state runner-up finish last fall, Aubrey has largely picked up where it left off despite some early struggles. The Lady Chaps went 8-1 this past week with a win over defending 3A state champion Gunter (11-4), which fell to No. 14 in the 3A rankings. They placed third out of 32 teams at the Bastrop Invitational as Annaleise Sevier and Olivia Starr made the all-tournament team.
Sevier and Starr both played pivotal roles in Aubrey’s five-set win over Gunter earlier in the week as well. Sevier had 16 kills and 23 digs, while Starr posted 26 assists and 21 digs. Samantha Williams made her mark defensively, too, with a team-best 34 digs in the victory.
Despite suffering some key losses from a season ago, the Lady Chaps look to have all the early makings of another squad capable of a deep playoff run.
3A No. 16 Ponder (11-5)
The Lady Lions entered the state rankings this week as they continued to rebound from an 0-3 start to the season.
Ponder reached the second round of the playoffs last fall before falling to eventual state champion Gunter, which is now just two spots ahead of it in the latest 3A rankings. The Lady Lions posted a 7-2 record on the week with the two losses coming in a 2-1 defeat to 3A No. 3 Bushland (12-2) and 2-0 loss to 4A No. 17 Wimberley (10-4).
Philomina Klotz and Kennedy Simon led Ponder’s attacking effort with 17 combined kills in a 3-0 win over area foe Sanger earlier in the week. Campbell Laney notched 22 assists in the win, while Kaelyn McWilliams led the defensive effort with 13 digs and Brooke Irland added 10 digs.
Ponder’s stout returning core looks poised to continue meshing with a few newcomers to make the Lady Lions a district title contender and tough out come playoff time.
