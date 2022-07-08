Three Denton-area teams headline the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football preseason top 10 rankings in their respective classifications after the final set, for Class 6A, was released Friday.
Coming off an appearance in the state quarterfinals, Ryan is ranked No. 2 among the state’s Class 5A Division I teams. State finalist Guyer comes in at No. 6 in the 6A ranks, while new member of 5A-Division II Argyle takes No. 6 as it moves up from 4A-DI.
One spot shy of No. 1 Longview (9-4 last season), Ryan is among the cream of the crop for 5A-D1. The Raiders (12-2 last season) beat Longview 40-7 in their season opener a year ago and knocked the Lobos out of the playoffs as well before falling to eventual state runner-up College Station, which comes in at No. 4. Defending state champion Katy Paetow moves up to 6A this fall and is not ranked.
Ryan brings back quite a few key contributors from last season including five-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., four-star running back Kalib Hicks and four-star defensive back Chance Rucker along with their starting quarterback and leading receiver. The Raiders will share a district with No. 3 Aledo (12-1 last season), setting up for a pivotal Oct. 21 clash in Denton which could be key in deciding the district champion and playoff seeding.
Among the 6A squads, state champion Austin Westlake sits atop the pile coming off its defeat of Guyer (14-2 last season) for a third consecutive state crown. The Wildcats lose several key playmakers from last season’s offense but return five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold and a triad of four-star defensive backs, among several other key returners.
Guyer is set for an early non-district test this year as it travels to square off with the aforementioned Aledo on Sept. 2 in a game between two of the top teams in their respective classifications.
As Argyle (11-2 last season) moves up to the 5A-DII ranks this fall, it will face some stout competition in the classification starting with defending state champion South Oak Cliff, which tops the rankings. The Eagles are set to play No. 2 Lovejoy (12-2 last season) on Sept. 2 during nondistrict play, an early trial of how well they can sustain success in the 5A ranks.
Returning its leading rusher and receiver from a season ago along with several key defensive players and a quarterback who had nearly half the team’s pass attempts should help Argyle remain competitive.
