Argyle wide receiver Wayne Pritts (9)breaks a tackle during the Eagles' game against Frisco Memorial Thursday at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Argyle retained its No. 1 ranking in Class 5A Division II this week with a 51-13 win over the Warriors.
Ryan running back Kalib Hicks (2) bulls his way through the Saginaw defense for a touchdown during the teams' game at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex Friday, September 15, 2022. Ryan maintained its No. 3 ranking in Class 5A Division I this week with a 24-10 win over The Colony.
Three Denton-area squads remained among the top-ranked teams in their respective classifications Monday with the release of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s weekly rankings for every class.
Headlining the bunch is Argyle (5-0, 1-0 in district), which retained its No. 1 ranking in 5A-Division II after handling Frisco Memorial 51-13 in Thursday’s district opener. The Eagles are in their first season at the Class 5A level and beat three of the classification’s preseason top 15 teams during nondistrict play in Melissa (No. 13), Lovejoy (No. 2) and Grapevine (No. 15).
A much-needed bye comes this week for Argyle as it looks to get several injured players healthy before an area showdown with currently undefeated Lake Dallas (5-0, 1-0) next week. The Falcons square off with Memorial this week with a chance to improve to 6-0 ahead of their pivotal meeting with Argyle.
A third consecutive district win kept Ryan (3-1, 3-0) at its No. 3 standing in 5A-DI behind 5-0 squads No. 1 Longview and No. 2 Mansfield Timberview. The Raiders’ lone blemish so far came in a surprising Week 1 defeat to New Braunfels, but they have since handled Azle and Saginaw before a close 24-10 victory over a struggling The Colony (1-4, 1-2) team on Friday.
Next up for Ryan is a Thursday night home game this week against Fort Worth South Hills (1-3, 0-2), which has lost its first two district contests by an average margin of 67.5 points.
Finally, Guyer (5-0, 2-0) retained its preseason No. 6 standing in Class 6A once again with a comfortable 49-21 win over Little Elm (1-4, 0-2). The Wildcats and the five teams ranked above them have all gone undefeated and maintained their preseason slots aside from one change this week with Galena Park North Shore jumping Austin Westlake for the No. 1 spot.
Guyer hosts McKinney Boyd (0-5, 0-2) this week in the last game before its bye week.
