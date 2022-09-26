Wayne Pritts rankings
Buy Now

Argyle wide receiver Wayne Pritts (9)breaks a tackle during the Eagles' game against Frisco Memorial Thursday at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Argyle retained its No. 1 ranking in Class 5A Division II this week with a 51-13 win over the Warriors.

 Al Key/DRC

Three Denton-area squads remained among the top-ranked teams in their respective classifications Monday with the release of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s weekly rankings for every class.

Headlining the bunch is Argyle (5-0, 1-0 in district), which retained its No. 1 ranking in 5A-Division II after handling Frisco Memorial 51-13 in Thursday’s district opener. The Eagles are in their first season at the Class 5A level and beat three of the classification’s preseason top 15 teams during nondistrict play in Melissa (No. 13), Lovejoy (No. 2) and Grapevine (No. 15).

Kalib Hicks rankings
Buy Now

Ryan running back Kalib Hicks (2) bulls his way through the Saginaw defense for a touchdown during the teams' game at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex Friday, September 15, 2022. Ryan maintained its No. 3 ranking in Class 5A Division I this week with a 24-10 win over The Colony.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

Tags

Recommended for you