District track and field meets were supposed to have been this past weekend. Area meets weren't far behind, then regionals and state.
Simply put, this is the time of year when Denton-area track teams are at their best.
But for senior athletes like Ryan’s Jaysaun Smith and Braswell’s Hannah Wilson, a harsh reality is quickly setting in.
Although the Raiders and Lady Bengals have been two of the more dominant programs in the area over the past two years, they might not get to touch a track again due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The UIL said this weekend it is committed to completing all state championships, but that is if schools can reopen by May 4.
The Ryan boys and Braswell girls were supposed to have gotten a chance to defend last year's district title. Now, they are left wondering if the season is over.
“It's kind of crazy because I told myself on the day of our last track meet that I was going to beat our school record in the long jump — like it's my last track meet," said Smith, who did just that with a jump of 23.3 feet. "And ironically, it was [my last meet].
"As dates keep getting pushed back, the luck feels like it is running out."
Wilson, who is one of Braswell's two senior captains, agreed.
"Looking back on where I was even just a month ago, I could've never imagined or predicted everything playing out the way it did," said Wilson, who finished third in the 800 at last year's District 8-5A meet. "Hopefully, this all shows the world what our true priorities are and unites everyone in a way only this can."
Over the past month, Wilson and countless other local athletes have watched as their seasons came to a screeching halt. As the coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, its effects have been far-reaching.
UIL activities have been suspended since March 16, which means there have been no organized practices, workouts or competitions in almost a month. All activities are currently suspended indefinitely.
As of Sunday afternoon, there were 304 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County and seven deaths, according to Denton County Public Health. Denton County has been under a stay-at-home order since the night of March 25.
"Honestly, I don't know how to feel right now because it seems so unreal that we are actually living through a time like this," Guyer senior and Oregon commit Christalee Kirby said. "It sucks knowing that I might not get to finish a season that I had such high hopes for and was so ready for."
Kirby won District 5-6A and area titles in the shot put and discus last year. She eventually qualified for state in discus and threw a 138-1 at the state meet to finish fifth in Class 6A.
Kirby was instrumental in helping the Lady Wildcats claim their first district championship since 2016 last year, as was Brynn Brown.
Brown shattered the UIL record for all classifications at the state meet, running a 10:09.91 in the 3,200 to claim the 6A title.
Guyer senior Alexis Jonas, who runs the 100 and 300 hurdles, is also hoping she hasn't competed for the final time in a Lady Wildcat uniform. Jonas had set five new personal records this year before the season was suspended.
"It's of course upsetting knowing I might not get to compete again," Jonas said. "Through all of this, I have tried to think of the positives. Guyer track is something I will forever remember and be grateful for."
Ryan boys coach Janson Head can't help but think this would have been another banner year for all Denton-area programs, especially his.
Last year's district and area titles were the Raiders' third in a row, and all signs pointed to them continuing to be that juggernaut. Zach Oyer medaled at state last year in the discus and was back for his senior year. The 400-meter relay team finished fourth and was already posting faster times than at this point a year ago. Adding someone like Smith, who earns points in several events, only added to that dominance.
"Jaysaun broke the one record that hadn't been broken since I've been here, so he was about to take off, too," Head said. "I’ll get to have other seasons out here as a coach, but I wanted one with this group. I might not get that. I have no answers for the kids, and that makes me feel horrible for them. This is what they do. This is what they count on."
For now, athletes like Jonas, Kirby, Wilson, Smith and more can only wait and watch as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold.
No one knows if they have competed in their final high school track meet. But if this is the last chapter, they each have fond memories that can never be taken from them.
"I hope that before spring break wasn't my last time at Braswell, but being able to build up this program and this whole school has been such a life-changing experience," Wilson said. "Getting to see the progress from the groundbreaking ceremony to multiple district championships has been an honor to be a part of, and I'm very grateful for it."