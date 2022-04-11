JUSTIN — Ryan asserted itself among its District 6-5A track and field peers and broke some school records in the process.
The Raiders boys and girls teams each captured team championships and several individual titles on Saturday at Northwest ISD’s Texan Stadium and qualified dozens to advance to next week’s Class 5A Region I area meet.
Ryan speedster Josiyah Taylor won the boys 100- (10.91 seconds) and 200-meter (21.57) sprints and Jeremiah Gibson, Kalib Hicks, Jordyn Bailey and Da’Marqis Lewis teamed up to win the 400 (41.54) and 800 (1:27.23 relays).
Denton High standout runner Wyatt Athey paced the Broncos by placing second in the 1,600 (4:18.33) and the 3,200 (9:22.48), just behind defending state champion and North Carolina-bound Wyatt St. John of Grapevine.
Lake Dallas came away with a winner Saturday in Keondre Henry, who won the boys 400 (49.46).
Ryan’s girls struck gold in several events.
Raiders freshman Kailyn Head won the 110 hurdles (15.39) and the triple jump (36-11). She also teamed up with Chinazaekpere Okoye, Chidinma Nwachukwu and Dashia Johnson on a winning 1,600 relay team (4:01.85) that set a school record.
Nwachukwu won the 200 (25.63) and Okoye won the 300 hurdles (45.47), while Katelyn Haley won the 100 (12.54). The three of them teamed up with Joy Jones on a winning school-record 800 relay (1:41.55).
Ryleah Fisher won the shot put (37-0) for Ryan.
The Raiders return to Texan Stadium on April 21-22 for the area meet.
Team scores
Boys: Ryan 134, Grapevine 95, Colleyville Heritage 93, Birdville 92.5, Northwest 88, Denton 43, Lake Dallas 37.5, North Richland Hills 37.
Girls: Ryan 168, Northwest 147, Colleyville 94, Grapevine 55, Birdville 45, Lake Dallas 44, Denton 34, North Richland Hills 33.
RYAN COLLINGWOOD can be reached at 940-566-6869 and on Twitter at @sports_drc.