A critical mistake on the anchor leg of the 4x100-meter relay cost the Ryan boys a chance at picking up critical points that could have led to a team title at the District 5-5A/6-5A area track and field meet on Friday at Fort Worth Brewer. But that didn't stop the Raiders and several other Denton-area teams from having a field day while combining to advance a slew of athletes to next week's regional meet in Lubbock.
Overall, the Ryan, Denton and Lake Dallas boys and girls teams combined to advance 19 individual qualifiers and five relay teams to the region meet next Friday and Saturday, April 23-24. The Ryan boys finished second with 91 team points, barely being edged by Aledo's 104.5 points.
The Lady Raiders finished third on the girls side with 83 points and qualified all three relay teams — winning gold in the 4x200 and 4x100.
"Overall, it was a good day," Ryan boys coach Janson Head said. "We've been fortunate to have some good teams roll through over the years, and I think we've won the area meet three years in a row [prior to this]. We've got a bunch of kids going, and the girls did a great job today. They've had a great turnaround. It's exciting to have that many kids on both sides going to Lubbock."
Head did insist, however, that his boys had a chance at winning gold in back-to-back meets. The District 6-5A champs were neck and neck with Aledo in the 4x100 relay — the first event of the day — when the Raiders were disqualified because of an early start on the anchor leg. Had the error not occurred, Ryan would have at least finished second to Aledo and picked up 16 points in the standings. Instead, they got zero points for the event. Aledo got 20 points for that one event and ultimately won the meet by 13.5 points.
It was the only miscue in an otherwise standout day for the Raiders. The 4x200 relay team of Jordyn Bailey, James Lundy, Kalib Hicks and Austin Jordan won with a time of 1:28.46. The mile relay team also qualified for regionals with a third-place finish. Jackson Parrish continued his dominance in the 800- and 400-meter runs, winning gold in both with times of 1:56.04 and 50.27, respectively.
Mason Davis finished second in the shot put with a toss of 47 feet, 4.75 inches, and Austin Jordan took silver in the 200 with a time of 22.14. Darryl McDuel finished second in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.96.
Other top finishes included the Ryan girls' 4x200 relay team of Tatiana Adams, Macie Evans, Ariana Carrington and Chinazaekpere Okoye, which took gold in 1:44.50. Xariyah Hiler, Jadin Catlin, Carrington and Adams won the 4x100 with a time of 50.31. Okoye won the 300-meter hurdles in 45.91, and Evans won gold in the 200-meter run with a time of 26.35.
Denton's boys were led by the combo of Wyatt Athey and Amir Fera. Athey finished second in the 3,200 (9:31.15) and mile (4:22.61), and Fera qualified for regionals with a silver in the 300 hurdles (40.76) and fourth-place finish in the 110 hurdles (15.52).
Meanwhile, Lake Dallas' Mackenzie Buss won the 100 with a time of 12.54 and finished second in the triple jump with a leap of 34 feet, 9.75 inches. Kelsi Vonnahme took silver in the long jump and fourth in the 300 hurdles.
Full meet results can be found at www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/422898/results.
Regional Qualifiers
Ryan
Jackson Parrish (boys 800, 400)
Austin Jordan (boys 200)
Mason Davis (boys shot put)
Brayden Marion (boys shot put)
DJ Arkansas (boys discus)
Ryan Adams (boys pole vault)
Darryl McDuel (boys 110 hurdles)
Janiah Allen (girls triple jump)
Chinazaekpere Okoye (girls 300 hurdles)
Macie Evans (girls 200)
Tatiana Adams, Macie Evans, Ariana Carrington and Okoye (girls 4x200)
Xariyah Hiler, Jadin Catlin, Ariana Carrington, and Adams (girls 4x100)
Okoye, Adams, Carrington, Evans (girls 4x400)
Jordyn Bailey, James Lundy, Kalib Hicks and Jordan (boys 4x200)
Andrew Redmond, Lundy, Ty Marsh, Parrish (boys 4x400)
Denton
Wyatt Athey (boys 3,200, mile)
Drew McLaughlin (boys 3,200)
Connor Shelley (boys long jump)
Matthew Norton (boys 800)
Amir Fera (boys 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles)
Lake Dallas
Mackenzie Buss (girls 100, triple jump)
Kelsi Vonnahme (girls long jump, 300 hurdles)
Ashley Machuca (girls pole vault)
Keondre Henry (boys 400)