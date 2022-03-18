Braylon Colgrove churned out more than 2,000 rushing yards in Aubrey's run to the Class 4A Division II quarterfinals last season.
Watch the junior sprinter fire out of the starting blocks, his efforts as a running back make sense.
Colgrove clocked in at 10.73 seconds in the 100-yard dash at a recent track meet, a mark that is No. 1 in the Class 4A ranks.
His track and football teammate, Jett Runion, is No. 1 in the shot put with a toss of 53 feet, seven inches.
Sanger thrower and Abilene Christian signee Rylan Smart has the top 4A throw in the discus (172 feet).
Argyle sprinter Ward McCollum is the No. 1 boy 400 runner in 4A after recently hitting 49.63 seconds.
Up a class in 5A, Denton High distance standout Wyatt Athey broke his own school record in the 3,200 (9:08.01).
There are no Denton-area girls currently ranked No. 1 in their respective classification, according to Athletic.net, but plenty are in the Top 10, including Guyer leaper Sophia Day.
Day is ranked fifth in 6A in the triple jump (38-10) for Guyer, which is tops in the Denton-area in several girls events.
Ryan standout freshman Kailyn Head has already posted Class 5A's third-best time in the 300 hurdles (45.16).
Here's a look at the area's top boys and girls marks this season in each event.
BOYS
100 — Braylon Colgrove, Aubrey, 10.73*
200 — Josiyah Taylor, Ryan, 22.62
400 — Ward McCollum, Argyle, 49.63*
800 — Zach Paul, Krum, 2:03.33
110 hurdles — Austin Kiser, Braswell, 14.31
300 hurdles — Austin Kiser, Braswell, 38.98
1,600 — Wyatt Athey, Denton, 4:22
3,200 — Wyatt Athey, Denton, 9:08.01*
400 relay — Ryan (Hicks, Lewis, Bailey and Taylor), 42.10
800 relay — Ryan (Taylor, Rucker, Hill and Gibson), 1:29.77
1,600 relay — Aubrey (Bolger, Martino, McMeen and Colgrove), 3:26.36
3,200 relay — Guyer (Ghaffaripour, Johnson, Rizzo and Torrres), 9:32.17
Long jump — Peyton Bowen, Guyer, 22-7.75
Triple jump — Elijah Scruggs, Braswell, 43-3
High jump — Ashton Burton, Argyle, 6-7
Pole vault — Mitch Thompson, Argyle, 15-0
Shot put — Jett Runion, Aubrey, 53-7*
Discus — Rylan Smart, Sanger, 172-0*
GIRLS
100 — Hailey Sayre, Braswell, 12.60
200 — Emma Alvord, Guyer, 25.60
400 — Emma Alvord, Guyer, 57.53
800 — Macy Cogburn, Sanger, 2:18.29
100 hurdles — Kailyn Head, Ryan, 14.70
300 hurdles — Kailyn Head, Ryan, 45.16
1,600 — Scarlett Johnson, Denton, 5:16
3,200 — Scarlett Johnson, Denton, 11:55.45
400 relay — Guyer (Curtis, Alvord, Colson and Spencer), 48.31
800 relay — Guyer (Curtis, Jamison, Colson and Spencer, 1:44.23
1,600 relay — Guyer (Day, Curtis, Jamison and Alvord), 4:03.80
3,200 relay — Guyer (Ghaffaripour, Germany, Browne and Weklar), 11:40.89
Long jump — Sophia Day, Guyer, 17-11.5
Triple jump — Sophia Day, Guyer, 38-10
High jump — Shelby Reed, Argyle, 5-4
Pole vault — Brenna Stell, Guyer, 11-6
Shot put — Ryleah Fisher, Ryan, 36-7
Discus — Olivia Chamizo, Guyer, 112-5
*denotes the state's No. 1 mark in athlete's classification