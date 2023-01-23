A plethora of important matchups laid the groundwork for several standout performances from area basketball players last week.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down last week's top area girls players below.
Kennedy Evans, Braswell
Evans broke out one of her top performances of the year when the No. 15-ranked Lady Bengals dominated McKinney Boyd Tuesday night. She scored 21 points to lead all scorers in the contest, nearly matching the Lady Broncos' collective scoring output in the 79-22 victory.
Amaya Langford, Guyer
Langford had a pair of solid outings in a tough week for the Lady Wildcats results-wise. She scored a team-leading 14 points in a 58-39 loss to Little Elm Friday night, adding a seven-point effort during a 37-26 defeat to Prosper earlier in the week.
Janiah Allen-Taylor, Ryan
Continuing her standout senior season, Allen-Taylor had two big games in a pair of important wins for the Lady Raiders. She first posted 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists and four steals in a 46-29 win over Birdville, then had two steals and 15 more points, including the eventual game-winning free throws, in No. 21 Ryan's 30-29 win over Lake Dallas.
Maggie Wainscott, Denton High
Wainscott posted one of the top performances of the week in the Lady Broncos' narrow double-overtime loss to Richland. She scored 18 points in the contest to lead all scorers as Denton High saw a lead slip away in the fourth quarter and eventually fell after two overtime periods.
Madi Lumsden and Samantha Bacon, Argyle
Lumsden led the Lady Eagles' scoring effort in both of their games last week, scoring 16 points in a 57-36 win over Lake Dallas and posting 16 more in a 61-26 victory over Richland. Bacon poured in 15 points versus Lake Dallas, then led the charge with 17 in the win over Richland.
Sha'Diamond Wilson, Lake Dallas
Wilson had a pair of strong performances in a tough week for the Lady Falcons as they suffered two defeats. She posted eight points in Lake Dallas' loss to Argyle, then scored a team-leading 12 points in the narrow one-point loss to Ryan Friday night.
Abby Hammett, Aubrey
Hammett turned in an integral performance as the Lady Chaps notched their first win of district play. She scored 19 points in Aubrey's 42-39 victory over Celina, helping the team snap a three-game skid before dropping a close game with Carrollton Ranchview.
Gracie Hunter, Krum
Hunter came up big in a pair of important contests for the Lady Cats' district championship aspirations. She scored nine points as Krum earned a 53-51 win over Decatur, then poured in 21 in a 53-41 victory over Bridgeport that helped the Lady Cats take sole possession of first place in District 8-4A.
Carly Schmucker, Sanger
Schmucker added two more standout performances to her senior season as the Lady Indians notched two wins. The senior two-sport standout notched 12 points in an 86-9 victory over Gainesville, then had a team-high 21 as Sanger knocked off Burkburnett 57-26 to take sole possession of the district lead.
Presley Calhoun, Ponder
Calhoun had a big night to lead the Lady Lions' scoring effort in a dominant win over area rival Pilot Point. She poured in 15 points in the contest as Ponder ran away with the game, 69-16, rebounding from a 48-29 loss to Paradise earlier in the week.
Jazzy Powell, Liberty Christian
Powell averaged 13 points per game across a pair of important performances for the No. 1-ranked Lady Warriors, which posted two wins on the week. She scored 12 points in a 48-33 win over Fort Worth All Saints, then had 14 as Liberty Christian knocked off Fort Worth Christian, 67-32.
