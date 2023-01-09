District play is in full swing for girls basketball teams across the Denton area after last week's slate of games.
Below, the Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down area squads' top performers from the week.
Torie Sevier, Braswell
The standout senior post had a big week in leading the Lady Bengals to a pair of victories.
Sevier, a Texas A&M-Corpus Christi signee, poured in 21 points as state-ranked Braswell (19-4, 4-1 in district) beat Guyer 57-48 in their Denton ISD rivalry matchup. She added a team-leading 19 points in a 54-38 victory over Prosper.
Raina Akbar, Guyer
Akbar posted strong outings in a week of two tough losses for the Lady Wildcats.
She notched 11 points in Guyer's (10-8, 3-2) nine-point defeat to Braswell, following that up with a team-leading 11-point effort in a loss to Allen. The Lady Wildcats face McKinney on Tuesday night.
Janiah Allen-Taylor, Ryan
Continuing her standout senior season, Allen-Taylor had a pair of strong performances as the Lady Raiders split their games for the week.
She started with a 15-point showing in Ryan's (18-5, 4-1) crosstown win over Denton High, then added 13 points and nine rebounds in a 41-21 loss to state-ranked area foe Argyle.
Maggie Wainscott, Denton High
Wainscott posted a pair of standout performances as the Lady Broncos split their two district games of the week.
She notched 13 points, including all six of her team's first-quarter points, in Denton High's (13-11, 2-3) loss to the Lady Raiders. Wainscott then poured in 17 points as the Lady Broncos took a 31-24 victory over Grapevine.
Madi Lumsden, Argyle
The standout senior guard notched a team-leading 14 points in the Lady Eagles' 48-13 victory over Grapevine.
Lumsden poured in four 3-pointers in the contest along with a pair of free throws, knocking down one shot from behind the arc in all four quarters. Argyle (21-3, 5-0) returns to district play when it hosts Grapevine on Tuesday.
Dylan Koele, Lake Dallas
Koele led the Lady Falcons' scoring effort as they notched a 1-1 split of district contests.
She poured in a game-leading 22 points as Lake Dallas (12-13, 2-3) rolled to a 50-36 victory over Grapevine, notching a game-high 15 points in the Lady Falcons' 49-39 loss to Colleyville Heritage.
Addy Cagle, Aubrey
Cagle had a big outing in the Lady Chaparrals' victory over Blue Ridge as part of a 1-1 week.
She posted 18 points in the victory, as many as Blue Ridge mustered collectively as Aubrey (10-13, 0-1) prevailed 38-18. The Lady Chaps continue district play Tuesday at Anna.
Gracie Hunter and Baylee Button, Krum
The LadyCats were led to a 1-1 week with standout performances from Hunter and Button.
Hunter led Krum (15-10, 1-0) with 16 points in a 59-52 loss to Frisco Panther Creek, adding 14 in a 57-25 victory over Fort Worth Castleberry. Button had 15 points versus Panther Creek and led all scorers with 16 against Castleberry.
Honorable mention: Arianna Criss, 11.5 points per game last week.
Carly Schmucker, Sanger
The two-sport standout had a strong week as the Lady Indians notched a pair of victories.
Schmucker posted 11 points in their 37-23 victory over Decatur, then had another strong showing in state-ranked Sanger's (19-5, 1-0) 80-19 blowout of Wichita Falls, after which she was honored for passing 1,000 career points earlier in the season.
Presley Calhoun and Kennedy Simon, Ponder
The pair each posted strong performances to help the Lady Lions notch a pair of district wins over Valley View and Callisburg.
Calhoun led the way with 19 points in a 55-21 victory over Valley View, adding 13 points for Ponder (8-16, 4-1) in a 57-35 victory over Callisburg. Simon chipped in 13 points versus Valley View and led the scoring effort with 14 against Callisburg.
Emma Kay Martin, Liberty Christian
Martin continued a standout season with 28 points in the state-ranked Lady Warriors' 67-38 win over Fort Worth Southwest Christian. Liberty Christian (17-5, 1-0) faces nondistrict foe Dallas Thunder at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.