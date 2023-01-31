Guyer's Connor Newton
Buy Now

Guyer's Connor Newton (11) dribbles the ball while surveying the court during the Wildcats' game against the Broncos on Tuesday, November 15th, 2022 at Denton High.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

With no basketball games for the time being due to the weather, there's no better time to reflect on some of last week's top individual performances.

The stakes continue to ramp up for teams across the state as the postseason nears for both boys and girls squads. Several Denton-area players rose to the occasion in delivering key contributions in big moments for their teams.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0