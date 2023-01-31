With no basketball games for the time being due to the weather, there's no better time to reflect on some of last week's top individual performances.
The stakes continue to ramp up for teams across the state as the postseason nears for both boys and girls squads. Several Denton-area players rose to the occasion in delivering key contributions in big moments for their teams.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down last week's top boys basketball players from across the area below.
Malachi Okunbor, Braswell
Okunbor was one bright spot in an otherwise tough week for the Bengals results-wise with two defeats. He poured in a team-high 18 points during Braswell's (15-14, 2-7 in district) 62-44 loss to McKinney, a defeat that combined with the Bengals falling to Guyer later in the week makes their path to securing a playoff berth tougher.
Connor Newton, Guyer
Newton had some key performances to help the Wildcats string together two more wins and thrust themselves firmly into District 5-6A's playoff picture. He scored a team-high 22 points in Guyer's (19-10, 5-4) 69-59 win over Prosper Rock Hill, adding nine in a 64-35 victory over Braswell.
Tyler Johnson, Ryan
Johnson had a pair of solid outings for the Raiders as they suffered two defeats. He scored a team-high 11 points as Ryan (10-15, 2-7) took a 74-47 loss to Grapevine, then posted nine in the Raiders' 51-43 defeat to crosstown rival Denton High.
M.J. Thomas, Denton High
Thomas notched a pair of big games in a 1-1 week for the Broncos. He posted 15 points and 16 rebounds in Denton High's (16-8, 6-3) narrow 48-45 loss to Birdville, then poured in 22 points and 13 boards during a 51-43 win over crosstown rival Ryan to help the Broncos end a three-game skid.
Carter May, Aubrey
The Chaparrals' star forward came through with a pair of big games to lead them to two more victories and extend their district win streak. May scored 20 points in No. 14 Aubrey's (23-5, 5-0) 69-56 victory over Frisco Panther Creek, following that up with an 18-point outing to knock off state-ranked Anna.
Kasen Hastings, Krum
Hastings filled up the stat sheet in both of the Bobcats' contests last week, helping them earn two victories to remain unbeaten in district play. He poured in 21 points, seven rebounds, five assists and seven steals in Krum's (16-9, 5-0) 68-46 win over Fort Worth Castleberry, then posted 11 points, six rebounds, 13 assists and two steals to lead Krum past Lake Worth, 64-35.
Tyler Long, Ponder
The Lions' star forward had a pair of strong performances to help them remain unbeaten in district play. Long scored a team-leading 14 points in No. 7 Ponder's (24-5, 9-0) 46-21 victory over Boyd, then posted 15 to lead the Lions' scoring effort as they blew past Valley View, 63-19.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.