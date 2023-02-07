With make-up games for all of last week's postponed contests complete, a proper rundown of the slate's top performers is now possible.
Stakes continue to rise for basketball teams across the Denton-area with boys teams entering their final full week of district play. Several players have risen to the occasion in helping lead their teams down the stretch.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down the area's top boys basketball players from the games originally scheduled for last week below.
Josh Jackson, Braswell
Jackson posted a pair of key outings as the Bengals notched a 2-0 record on the week and kept their playoff hopes alive, though still with plenty of work to do. He scored 12 points in a 45-39 win over Little Elm, then poured in 20 points to lead Braswell to a 49-37 victory against Prosper.
Jeremiah Green, Guyer
The sophomore had a pair of important outings offensively as the Wildcats posted a 1-1 week with the defeat coming to state-ranked Allen. Green scored 12 points in a key 56-53 win over McKinney where he tied for the team lead, then had a game-high 20 points in a 74-60 loss to Allen.
Tyler Johnson, Ryan
Johnson helped lead the Raiders' scoring efforts in a pair of tough defeats as they went 0-2 on the week. He scored a team-high eight points in a 59-39 loss to Richland, then tied for the team lead with 15 points during Ryan's 56-47 loss to area opponent Argyle.
M.J. Thomas, Denton High
The Broncos' standout senior forward posted a pair of productive outings as the team went 1-1 on the week. Thomas poured in 26 points and 17 rebounds in Denton High's 56-53 victory over Lake Dallas, then had 11 points and 11 rebounds during the Broncos' 70-54 loss to Grapevine.
Hutch Burns, Argyle
Burns had a key performances for the Eagles in one of their two victories on the week that thrust the team firmly into the District 7-5A playoff race. He scored a game-high 16 points in Argyle's 56-47 victory over area foe Ryan on Saturday, which came a day after its 67-64 overtime win against Grapevine.
Elijah Herron, Aubrey
The sophomore forward had a pair of pivotal performances for the Chaparrals, none bigger than his showing in the team's Monday night matchup with Celina. Herron scored a team-leading 17 points during the 65-50 victory over Celina, building on a 12-point showing in a 69-60 win over Van Alstyne.
Tyler Long, Ponder
The Lions' star senior forward had a pair of key outings to keep them unbeaten in District 10-3A play with a pair of victories. Long started the week with 23 points in an important 59-41 win over Whitesboro, then scored a team-leading 16 points as Ponder edged past Callisubrg in a 39-29 defensive battle.
