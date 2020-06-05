EDITOR’S NOTE: The Denton Record-Chronicle has taken a look back at some of the best storylines from Denton-area teams in 2019-20. This multiple-part series will include the top five storylines along with three honorable mentions. The series concludes today.
No. 1: Ryan and Guyer make trip to state title games in the same seasonWhen Ryan and Guyer advanced to AT&T Stadium in 2010 for state championship weekend, it was unquestionably a rare feat. Not since 1962 had two UIL football teams from the same school district played for a state title in the same season — Ryan in Class 4A Division I and Guyer in Class 5A Division II.
Nine years later, someone rewrote the record books again. And it was the same two schools.
The Ryan Raiders and Guyer Wildcats once again represented Denton ISD on the state’s grandest stage in the same year. For that reason alone, this was unquestionably the No. 1 storyline from the 2019-20 school year.
“It’s just something you marvel at a little bit,” Denton ISD athletic director Joey Florence said. “It’s one of those rare years. You just have to enjoy it while it’s here, because it may not happen again. State championships in football in Texas are very difficult to win. Having two schools in the same year playing for it is pretty special.”
Sadly, neither team took home the ultimate prize in either season. After losing to Lake Travis in 2010, Ryan (15-1) fell to Alvin Shadow Creek 28-22 in a game that nearly ended with the Raiders pulling off a miracle game-tying touchdown catch with no time on the clock. The next day, Guyer (14-2) — which lost a heartbreaker to San Antonio Cibolo Steele in 2010 — lost starting quarterback Eli Stowers to a knee injury on its first drive. The Wildcats never recovered in a devastating 24-0 loss to Todd Dodge’s Austin Westlake.
Those losses didn’t diminish the impressive seasons each program put together, though, especially when you consider the intriguing storylines that helped get them to Arlington.
For Ryan, playing for a state title meant having to first get past the state semifinals, a round the Raiders had failed to win in each of the previous three seasons thanks to Highland Park. Ryan was not going to be denied for the fourth time, but instead of getting another crack at the Scots, the Raiders drew top-ranked Frisco Lone Star. They decimated the Rangers 35-7 in a game that largely had Ryan pegged as underdogs.
“We talked at length about what type of mindset you have to have to win these types of games, and you talk about being locked in at our team meeting this morning. ... I could tell right away [how these kids felt],” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said in his postgame interview. “We are going to enjoy the heck out of this today and tonight.
“Today is about this game. These are hard to come by, and we should know from the past three years.”
The 2019 season also saw the Raiders finish 10-0 in the regular season for the fifth year in a row, improving their regular-season win streak to 50 games.
Not to be outdone, Guyer came into its 2019 campaign brimming with confidence thanks to a senior-heavy roster. They also had a guy by the name of Kaedric Cobbs, who rushed for at least 100 yards in all 16 games. Cobbs, Stowers and a whole lot of luck on special teams catapulted the Wildcats past Cedar Hill with a 27-point comeback in the second round. That win made Guyer an instant favorite to play for a state title.
“I just didn’t want to go home today,” Cobbs said in his postgame interview after the Cedar Hill victory. “I didn’t want to hang up my cleats. This team means too much to us. I really didn’t want to let them down. I was just so happy that we could come back and move on to the next round.”
The Wildcats recovered three onside kicks in that game, then tempered their excitement from that win to roll through the next three rounds and into the title game.
Will there be a third time for the Raiders and Wildcats? Fans are starting to learn that it’s not wise to bet against them.