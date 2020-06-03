EDITOR’S NOTE: The Denton Record-Chronicle has taken a look back at some of the best storylines from Denton-area teams in 2019-20. This multiple-part series will include the top five storylines along with three honorable mention storylines. The series continues today.
Honorable mentions
Guyer volleyball reaches region final for first time
Despite competing in arguably the toughest district in the state with Class 6A champion Trophy Club Nelson, Guyer still managed to advance to its first-ever region final.
The Lady Wildcats posted a 35-9 overall record and went 12-2 in league play before embarking on a historic playoff run. Guyer knocked off Hebron, South Grand Prairie, Mansfield and Arlington Martin to reach the region final, where Nelson awaited them.
“I’m so proud,” Guyer coach Heather Van Noy said after the Lady Wildcats’ third-round win over Mansfield. “This has been their dream and their goal since January. Just to see the hard work they and the coaches have put in — the kids make the adjustments. They follow through on our scouting report, and they don’t get flustered.”
The Lady Bobcats eventually ended the Lady Wildcats’ season, but not before Guyer matched the program record for most wins in a single season. Alabama commit Brooke Slusser was named Denton Record-Chronicle All-Area MVP and earned Texas Girls Coaches Association 6A all-state honors.
She finished the season averaging a triple-double with 20.3 assists, 13 digs and 11.5 kills per match.
Ponder volleyball wins share of first district title
Eleven years after starting its volleyball program, Ponder won a share of its first district title in 2019.
After starting the season 0-4 and unranked, the Lady Lions finished District 9-3A play 11-1 overall, with its only league loss coming to Gunter in the regular season finale.
“I’m just so proud of the girls,” Ponder coach Stormi Snider said on Oct. 22 after beating Whitesboro to clinch a share of the 9-3A title. “For us to have a share of the district title no matter what is pure amazing. Kudos to the girls for how hard they’ve worked. We’re really meshing, clicking and peaking. I think it proves just how hard these girls have worked and that they’re not done yet.”
Ponder went on to post a 32-15 overall record, claiming bi-district and area titles in the playoffs. The Lady Lions met Van Alstyne in the region quarterfinal, but were beaten in five sets to bring their season to a close.
Kylee Anderson was named 9-3A Libero of the Year, while Harper Mulkey earned 9-3A Offensive Player of the Year honors. Averee Tipton was named to the 9-3A first team.
Pilot Point football’s run to the region final
It had been 10 years since Pilot Point advanced to the region final, but the Bearcats’ roster loaded with senior-laden talent was determined to end that drought.
After taking down perennial powerhouse Brock in the regular season to gain an inside track to the District 4-3A Division I title, Pilot Point found its stride.
Over the next two months, the Bearcats rattled off nine straight victories, including an upset over No. 1 Wall in the third round of the playoffs. Pilot Point eventually met Brock again in the region final, but this time, the Eagles came out on top 31-21.
When the dust finally settled, the Bearcats ended their most successful season in a decade at 12-2 overall.
“I’m extremely proud of them,” Pilot Point coach Danny David said after the Bearcats’ season-ending loss to Brock. “That’s what is bad about these playoffs. If you don’t win a state championship, your last game is a loss. These guys have a lot to be proud of. They need to keep their heads high. They’ve done a lot of good things. It just didn’t come out the way we wanted it to tonight.”