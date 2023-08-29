Ponder's Philomina Klotz for state volleyball rankings
Ponder’s Philomina Klotz (9) spikes the ball past Sanger’s Emma Bowland (13) in a match on Aug. 15.

 Al Key/For the DRC

Argyle, Aubrey and Ponder’s volleyball teams remained ranked among the top 25 squads in their respective classifications by the TGCA on Monday despite some movement from last week.

The Lady Eagles and Lady Lions slid down a few spots in their divisions after up-and-down weeks, while 2022 state runner-up Aubrey held firm. The three are among 11 UIL volleyball teams in the Denton Record-Chronicle’s coverage area that continue to ramp up for district play, which begins for several next week.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and jfields@dentonrc.com.

