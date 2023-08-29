Argyle, Aubrey and Ponder’s volleyball teams remained ranked among the top 25 squads in their respective classifications by the TGCA on Monday despite some movement from last week.
The Lady Eagles and Lady Lions slid down a few spots in their divisions after up-and-down weeks, while 2022 state runner-up Aubrey held firm. The three are among 11 UIL volleyball teams in the Denton Record-Chronicle’s coverage area that continue to ramp up for district play, which begins for several next week.
The Record-Chronicle runs down where the ranked squads stand after this week’s rankings release.
5A No. 13 Argyle (15-5)
The Lady Eagles fell nine spots from last week’s No. 4 ranking after a 1-1 showing in their pair of contests.
The Lady Eagles begin their last full week of nondistrict play Tuesday, when they face off with 6A school Flower Mound Marcus before playing in the KSA Invitational from Thursday through Saturday.
4A No. 5 Aubrey (21-6)
The Lady Chaparrals held firm at No. 5 in the 4A rankings after a week of some highs and lows.
Aubrey began the week strong with a statement 3-0 win over 4A No. 1 Farmersville, led by 15 kills and 12 digs from outside hitter Annaleise Sevier. The Lady Chaps then went 5-2 in seven games at Forney High’s tournament as two players missed much of the event with injuries.
Still, Aubrey continues to look the part of one of the state’s top 4A teams when fully healthy.
3A No. 25 Ponder (13-8)
The Lady Lions narrowly remained in this week’s rankings after a rough 2-3 week as each classification was expanded to 25 ranked teams.
Ponder opened the week with a dominant 3-0 win over Lindsay behind 34 assists and five digs from Campbell Laney, among other key contributors. The Lady Lions then beat 4A squad Canyon and lost to two 5A squads and 4A No. 7 Canyon Randall.
Ponder will look to rebound this week with road matches against Brock and 4A No. 5 Aubrey on the docket before opening district play next Friday, Sept. 8, against Whitesboro.
