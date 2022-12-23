Excitement abounds in late December, both in anticipation of the holidays and due to one of the most exciting times in college football beginning — the early signing period.
Hundreds, if not thousands, of senior high school football players across the nation have signed their national letters of intent to play collegiately this week. Denton-area schools had their fair share of such signings as at least 20 players solidified their homes at the next level.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down three area storylines from the early signing period below.
1. Denton’s presence in Big 12 grows
Area players joining schools in the Big 12 Conference is nothing new.
Ryan alumni Billy Bowman Jr. (Oklahoma), Ja’Tavion Sanders (Texas) and Emani Bailey (TCU) headline a group that features at least one area alumnus at seven of the conference’s 10 schools. Denton High graduate Brandon Coleman (TCU), Argyle High grad Jasper Lott (TCU) and Guyer alumnus Cooper Lanz (Baylor) are also among the group.
That presence grew this week when the early signing period opened as nine area players signed with either current or soon-to-be Big 12 programs.
Ryan’s Anthony Hill (Texas), Kalib Hicks (Oklahoma) and Jordyn Bailey (TCU) are all headed to current Big 12 teams. Guyer’s Jackson Arnold and Peyton Bowen (both headed to Oklahoma) will join them there, along with Braswell’s Dylan Smith (Oklahoma State) and Ja’Ryan Wallace (Houston).
Outside of Denton ISD, Argyle’s Wes Tucker (Baylor) and Aubrey’s Jett Runion (Houston) are also bound for the conference.
It all makes for an exciting next few years of Big 12 football, depending on how each of the players’ college careers pan out and when Texas and Oklahoma depart for the Southeastern Conference.
2. Ryan’s rich collegiate tradition continues
The Raiders have become known as one of the area’s traditional powers over the last few years, sending numerous players to the college and even professional ranks in the process.
Another strong contingent of Ryan High’s football players signed to play at the next level when the early signing period opened Wednesday. Its group of six signees was the largest among Denton-area schools and second-largest among those in the greater Dallas-area.
Hill, Hicks and Bailey join defensive back Chance Rucker (Michigan State) as the program’s four Power Five signees. Offensive lineman Kolt De La Torre (Stephen F. Austin) and defensive back Kaden Kelly (Sam Houston State) signed with Football Championship Subdivision programs after impactful careers with the Raiders.
The six standouts will look to continue Ryan’s tradition of successful players at the college level, the latest including Sanders, who had a breakout season at Texas this fall, and Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders, who recently entered the transfer portal.
3. Several area players choose rising powers
Among the area’s large contingent of signees, several inked with programs rising the ranks of college football.
A trio signed with Sam Houston State, which is set for a move up to the Football Bowl Subdivision level as a member of Conference USA in 2023. Two more inked with Houston ahead of its 2023 move up from the American Athletic Conference to the Big 12.
Denton High’s Coco Brown, Ryan’s Kelly and Argyle’s Dax Horany each signed to join the Bearkats. The trio join a program that has seen consistent success at the FCS level — including a 2020 FCS national championship — ahead of its move to C-USA.
Aubrey’s Runion and Braswell’s Wallace join a Houston program that’s headed to the Power Five level in the Big 12 next season. The Cougars won the American’s title in 2015 and fell to Cincinnati in the 2021 championship game, establishing themselves as one of the conference’s annual contenders.
Any or all of these area athletes could play pivotal parts in their teams establishing themselves at a higher level.
