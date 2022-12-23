Aubrey's Jett Runion among area signees
Aubrey’s Jett Runion gains yardage with blocking help from Everson Strain during their game with Dallas Lincoln this past season. Runion was among a plethora of area athletes who signed their national letters of intent to play college football this week. He signed with Big 12-bound Houston.

Excitement abounds in late December, both in anticipation of the holidays and due to one of the most exciting times in college football beginning — the early signing period.

Hundreds, if not thousands, of senior high school football players across the nation have signed their national letters of intent to play collegiately this week. Denton-area schools had their fair share of such signings as at least 20 players solidified their homes at the next level.

