High school football teams across Texas continued rounding into form last week as they took the field for their respective Week 4 matchups.
It was an up-and-down week for teams across the Denton area as they combined for a 5-6 record across 11 games on Friday. Ryan and Lake Dallas preserved their undefeated records with lopsided wins, while Pilot Point and Aubrey remained without a victory in a pair of tough defeats.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down takeaways and top players from each local team below.
Bengals showcase early growth under Laster
Standout player: RB Moses Adelowo, 23 carries for 263 yards
Braswell continued its solid start under new head coach Kent Laster with a 34-14 district-opening win over Prosper Rock Hill, flipping the result from last year's 50-49 defeat behind a dominant run game that posted 418 rushing yards. That loss a season ago began a brutal stretch of six straight district defeats that kept the Bengals from reaching their playoff hopes, making this year's victory a key step forward.
Braswell (2-2, 1-0) has an opportunity to firmly assert itself in the playoff conversation this week when it travels to take on perennial power Allen (2-2, 1-0), which has shown some early warts.
Guyer's road to district title defense toughens
Standout player: K Ford Stinson, 2 successful onside kicks (1 recovery) that both led to touchdowns, 1 made field goal.
The Wildcats trailed for a good chunk of Friday's game with Prosper and were down by 16 points with just under four minutes to play, but scored two quick touchdowns to narrow the final margin before falling just short in a 31-28 loss. The defeat has now ended Guyer's hopes of a second straight undefeated district championship and put it behind one of the top contenders in the title race.
Guyer (2-2, 0-1) still has all to play for, however, between a playoff berth, seeding and still a fighting chance at the district title depending on how the rest of the season shakes out, starting with Friday's game against Little Elm (0-3, 0-1).
Raiders remain perfect behind another blowout win
Standout player: DL Errol West, 11 total tackles (9 solo), 6 tackles for a loss, 6 hurries, 2 sacks.
A week after romping past Azle, Ryan rolled to a second straight comfortable win as it knocked off Saginaw 40-0. The Raiders' defense continues to shine in allowing just seven points through two district contests behind key contributions from several returners, including West, along with the emergence of difference makers like Uzziah Warmate, who had 8 solo tackles, 6 tackles for a loss, 7 hurries and 2 sacks.
Ryan (3-0, 2-0) will look to keep its undefeated start rolling Thursday when it returns home to host The Colony (1-3, 1-1).
Broncos show progress in tough loss
Standout player: RB/LB Jacobi Gladney, 17 carries for 140 yards and 4 touchdowns, 2 solo tackles.
Denton High came close to taking home its second victory of the season Friday, carrying a 40-32 lead into halftime and 47-44 edge into the final quarter before eventually falling 51-47 to 4A DII squad Gainesville. The Broncos had their best offensive showing of the year behind big days on the ground from Gladney and LaMarques Robinson, who added 19 carries for 139 yards and one score but could not string together enough stops to prevail.
Denton High (1-3) will have a chance to rebound Friday in its district opener, though it travels to face a formidable squad in 5A DII No. 3-ranked Frisco Emerson (4-0).
Argyle takes first win in resounding fashion
Standout player: WR Will Krzysiak, 8 catches for 255 yards and 5 touchdowns, 1 run for 28 yards.
After two weeks of lopsided losses and their game with Grapevine ending in the first quarter due to weather, the Eagles finally took their first win of the season with a 62-0 drubbing of Montgomery. Argyle racked up 561 yards of offense, including 400 through the air, as Krzysiak lit up the stat sheet with big play after big play.
Argyle (1-2) will look to carry that momentum into Friday's district opener at home against Frisco Memorial (0-4).
Falcons stay unbeaten behind strong finish
Standout player: QB Cade Bortnem, 25 of 31 for 454 yards and 5 touchdowns, 4 carries for 48 yards and 1 score.
Lake Dallas looked in danger of suffering a shocking defeat through the first three quarters of its game against Grand Prairie on Friday with just a 14-10 lead through three quarters before rattling off 27 points in the final frame to win 41-13. Bortnem was responsible for all six of the Falcons' touchdowns as wide receivers Keonde Henry (10 catches, 243 yards, 3 TDs) and Brett Young (9 catches, 172 yards, 2 TDs) both had big days.
Lake Dallas (4-0) will look to take that momentum into district play when it hosts Carrollton Creekview (4-0) on Friday.
Chaps continue to struggle amid winless start
Standout player: DL Randall Szostek, 7 total tackles (5 solo), 1 forced fumble, 1 sack.
Aubrey's early struggles this fall continued with a 31-7 loss to Frisco Panther Creek in the nondistrict finale. A rough start for the Chaps' offense, averaging just seven points per game, including seven total points over the last three games, has certainly been key in those struggles and will need to be ironed out to have more success in district play.
Aubrey (0-4) will look to begin turning things around and earn its first win of the season in Friday's district opener against Bridgeport (0-4).
Krum's offense explodes for season-high
Standout player: QB Ty Taber, 12 of 15 for 352 yards and 5 touchdowns, 7 carries for 35 yards and 1 score.
After struggling to finish drives through the first three weeks of the season, the Bobcats' offense exploded for a season-high point total in their 45-36 win over Caddo Mills. Taber accounted for all six of the team's touchdowns in an efficient day throwing the ball as wide receivers Hunter Prestwich (5 catches, 195 yards, 2 TDs) and Case Pitt (3 catches, 112 yards, 3 TDs) both had impressive outings.
Krum (2-2) will look to keep its offense in high gear Friday when it opens district play against Van Alstyne (1-2).
Indians' defensive woes persist in latest loss
Standout player: LB Phillip Lerma, 10 total tackles (7 solo) and 1 fumble recovery.
A week after allowing 42 points in a tough loss to Nevada Community, Sanger surrendered 40-plus points for the third time this season in a 48-10 defeat to Mineral Wells. The Indians are allowing an average of 41.5 points per game thus far, a weakness that will need to be shored up to contend for a return trip to the playoffs this fall.
Sanger (1-3) has a chance to rebound from back-to-back defeats when it opens district play at home Friday against Gainesville (3-1).
Pilot Point suffers third straight blowout loss
The Bearcats' struggles continued through a third straight game Friday when they fell 55-14 to 3A DII No. 9-ranked Bells (3-0). The defense, in particular, has had a hard time getting stops in surrendering 52.7 points per game through three contests with its Week 3 game canceled due to weather.
Pilot Point (0-3) will have a chance to right the ship Friday when it opens district play against Whitesboro (1-3).
Lions fall victim to second-half surge
Ponder hung with Godley (1-3) early in Friday's nondistrict bout, holding a 7-6 lead through one quarter and 14-12 edge at the half, but ultimately fell victim to a second-half surge in a 53-14 defeat. The Lions will look to shore up issues on both sides of the ball going forward as they enter the most important games of the season.
Ponder (1-2) opens district play at home Friday with a tough test against 3A DI No. 6-ranked Paradise (4-0).
