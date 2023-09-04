We’re officially through two weeks of high school football season as teams across Texas continue readying for district play.
Ten of the 11 UIL schools in the Denton Record-Chronicle’s coverage area were in action during Week 2 as Ryan took its first of two byes on the year and Ponder opened its season. The 10 active squads combined for an even 5-5 record on the slate, rebounding a bit from a 3-7 showing in Week 1.
Ryan (1-0) and Lake Dallas (2-0) are the last remaining undefeated teams in the area, while Argyle (0-2), Aubrey (0-2), Pilot Point (0-2) and Ponder (0-1) are the last four squads without a win.
Pilot Point’s Chase Adams and Ponder’s Marcus Schulz are still in search of their first wins since taking over the programs ahead of this season, while Braswell’s Kent Laster and Sanger’s Chad Rogers each earned their first victories at the helm of their respective teams in Week 2.
The Record-Chronicle runs down how the week went for the 10 active local squads below.
Braswell establishing identity on ground
Standout player: WR Christopher Johnson, 4 catches for 85 yards and 2 TDs.
The Bengals rebounded resoundingly from a narrow Week 1 loss to defeat Keller Fossil Ridge 55-21 for their first win under new coach Kent Laster on Thursday.
A common theme has begun to emerge through those first two wins — Braswell’s (1-1) run game is here to stay. Behind a stout offensive line led by seniors Collins Ihejiawu, Isaiah Simpson and Wyatt Payne, the Bengals ran for 276 yards in Week 1 and upped that total to 389 yards last week. Reymundo Izaguirre and Brailyn Strickland both went over 100 yards and had a touchdown apiece against Fossil Ridge.
Dominating in the trenches looks to be Braswell’s early identity under Laster, a reality that could certainly bode well in district play.
Guyer shows growth in narrow loss
Standout player: WR Corbin Glasco, 10 catches for 146 yards and 2 TDs.
A week after rolling past Rockwall-Heath, the state-ranked Wildcats played a high-scoring nail-biter with 5A DI No. 1 Aledo as a last-second field goal gave the Bearcats a 48-45 win.
Still, Guyer (1-1) showed progress in holding its own with an Aledo squad which returns several key pieces after winning the 5A DI state title. The Wildcats’ offense in particular has impressed despite losing star quarterback Jackson Arnold. New signal caller Logan McLaughlin made big play after big play on Friday, completing 20 of 27 passes for 314 yards and five scores as wide receivers Josiah Martin and Glasco had big games themselves.
McLaughlin has battled it out with junior Isaac Harney early this fall for the starting quarterback job, and Harney got the start in Week 1 before McLaughlin entered and ultimately had the better day. More performances like this one could certainly solidify McLaughlin at the spot and give the Wildcats’ offense a key spark.
Broncos ride rebound showing to victory
Standout player: RB/LB Jacobi Gladney, 10 carries for 75 yards and 3 TDs, 9 total tackles (5 solo).
Speaking of improvement, Denton High looked much better than its Week 1 blowout loss to Carrollton Newman Smith as the Broncos held on for a 38-35 win over Fort Worth Chisholm Trail.
The run game in particular stepped up in a big way after Denton High’s (1-1) offense struggled to the tune of just seven points and 220 total yards in Week 1. The Broncos topped both of those totals on the ground alone as Jayden Davis, LaMarques Robinson and Jacobi Gladney ran for a combined 235 yards and Gladney scored three touchdowns.
It was always going to take more than one player stepping up to help replace longtime star running back Coco Brown. The Broncos found a mix of rushers who did the job in Week 2 and could help anchor the offense going forward.
Argyle’s early growing pains persist
Standout player: DB Luke Lane, 6 total tackles (3 solo) and 2 pass breakups.
A young Eagles squad’s struggles continued in Week 2 as they faced a second straight state-ranked opponent and suffered another blowout loss, this one a 42-14 defeat to No. 5 Lucas Lovejoy.
Argyle’s (0-2) offense again struggled to find its footing after scoring just twice in a 50-14 Week 1 drubbing against No. 1 Melissa. The Eagles amassed just 199 yards of total offense against Lovejoy with quarterback John Gailey’s two touchdown runs coming in the second half after they trailed 35-0 at the break.
It’s all amounted to one of the slowest starts for Argyle in Todd Rodgers’ 21st season leading the program. The Eagles have only started 0-2 once prior under him, when they lost to Bells and Anna to open the 2003 season before finishing 5-5, and have never finished below .500 under Rodgers.
They’ll look to begin righting the ship this week against a Grapevine (0-2) squad that’s struggling itself after reaching last year’s regional semifinals, where the Mustangs fell 44-27 to Argyle.
Falcons roll to another comfortable win
Standout player: RB Dylan Brauchle, 19 carries for 143 yards and 3 TDs.
Lake Dallas has thus far duplicated last year’s 6-0 start through two weeks of the 2023 season with a pair of comfortable wins, most recently rolling to a 41-3 victory over Frisco Centennial.
The Falcons (2-0) amassed 220 of their 382 yards and all five of their offensive touchdowns on the ground as Brauchle led the way with three scores in the contest. That production, combined with a stout performance from the defense, which allowed just 179 total yards and no points after Centennial’s opening drive field goal, proved plenty to cruise to a win.
Lake Dallas will look to keep the hot start going this week against Princeton (0-2), which has dropped a pair of one-score games to start the season.
Aubrey’s nondistrict struggles continue
Standout player: LB Grant Ramsey, 13 total tackles (7 solo), 3 tackles for a loss, 1 forced fumble.
The Chaparrals dropped their second straight nondistrict contest a week after falling to a late Sunnyvale field goal as state-ranked 4A DI squad Anna rolled to a 42-0 win.
Aubrey (0-2) notched just 171 yards of total offense, including a paltry 129 yards on the ground for their typically potent Wing-T offense. Five lost fumbles in the game certainly proved costly, as did surrendering 21 points in the second quarter as the Coyotes pulled away for good.
Missing standout running back LaBraylon Bell for the season due to an injury certainly hurts, but the Chaps have often thrived using a plethora of ball carriers. Their run game struggles suggest issues up front for an offensive line that suffered some significant losses from last year’s unit.
Ironing out those kinks before district play will be crucial to Aubrey’s hopes of repeating as district champion and making another playoff run.
Bobcats bounce back to top Burkburnett
Standout player: WR/DB Case Pitt, 6 catches for 95 yards and 1 TD, 7 total tackles (4 solo), 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery and 1 pass breakup.
The Bobcats bounced back from a Week 1 blowout loss to 3A DI power Whitesboro with a narrow 19-16 win over Burkburnett on Friday.
Krum (1-1) pulled ahead in the final minutes when quarterback Ty Taber found Pitt for one of his two passing touchdowns on the night, then Taber ran in for the 2-point conversion. The junior signal caller led the way in throwing for 157 yards and two TDs as the Bobcats cleaned up their turnover issues from a week prior, committing none after coughing the ball up five times in Week 1.
Krum looks to continue building toward its playoff expectations Friday when it hosts nearby rival Ponder (0-1) in just their second-ever meeting. Ponder took last year’s game, 56-51.
Indians get first win under Rogers in OT
Standout player: QB Reed Sebastian, 13 of 19 for 201 yards and 2 TDs, 2 rushing TDs.
Sanger found a way to pick up its first win under new head coach Chad Rogers as it prevailed 33-27 over Ferris in an overtime thriller.
The Indians tied the game at 27-27 late in regulation on a 25-yard touchdown run by Sebastian as several players pushed the pile the last few yards, then Sebastian found Joel Rodriguez for a 10-yard touchdown pass on fourth down to win it in overtime. Sebastian led the way on the night in accounting for four of the team’s five touchdowns.
The victory could provide key momentum for Sanger as it looks to make the playoffs for the ninth time in the last 11 years and break through for its first playoff win since 2015.
Pilot Point takes another blowout defeat
Standout player: CB Lane Eft, 4 solo tackles, 1 pass breakup, 1 interception.
The Bearcats continue to have their struggles under first-year coach Chase Adams, who rebuilt the program’s numbers a bit this offseason after questions emerged as to whether they would be able to field a team at all.
After falling 55-24 to Callisburg last Friday, Pilot Point (0-2) traveled to Ardmore, Oklahoma, to face Plainview and came home with a 48-7 defeat. Quarterback Aiden Hamblin is off to a solid start to the year and ran for 74 yards against Plainview while adding 82 yards through the air, a week after throwing for 170 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions versus Callisburg.
The Bearcats will look to continue preparing for district play this week as they return home to face Farmersville (2-0), which is coming off a pair of blowout wins to start the year.
Lions suffer narrow loss to open Schulz era
Standout player: WR/CB Case Peacock, 7 catches for 122 yards and 3 TDs, 11 total tackles.
Ponder very nearly came away with a win in its first game under new coach Marcus Schulz after taking a Week 1 bye, but ultimately fell 30-29 to Fort Worth Dunbar on Friday night.
The Lions’ (0-1) offense found plenty of traction despite losing a plethora of key players from last year’s unit. Sophomore quarterback Tyson Price had a successful debut after transferring in from Valley View, where he started as a freshman, completing 14 of 19 passes for 236 yards and four touchdowns, three of those going to returning standout Peacock.
Ponder will look to continue making strides before taking on nearby rival Krum (1-1) for just the second time in program history on Friday.
