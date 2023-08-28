High school football made its triumphant return last week as teams across Texas got their seasons underway.
It was a tough slate for the 11 Denton-area UIL squads as those in action went a combined 3-7 across Thursday and Friday’s contests. Ponder was the only local squad to not kick off its season as its Week 1 bye will soon give way to 10 straight games.
Below, the Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down how area teams fared in their first week of games.
Bengals come up just short in opener
Standout player: RB Reymundo Izaguirre, 18 carries for 90 yards and 1 TD.
Braswell had its chances to knock off Northwest Eaton Friday in the program’s first game under coach Kent Laster, but an early deficit proved too much to overcome in a 28-22 defeat.
The Bengals (0-1) fell behind 14-0 in the opening quarter and could never fully recover despite cutting the deficit to one point and two points at various junctures. Their run game was impressive, though, as Izaguirre, quarterback Nick Johnson and running back Brailyn Strickland ran for a combined 231 yards and two touchdowns.
Braswell gets back in action Thursday when it travels to take on Keller Fossil Ridge (0-1).
Guyer rolls past Rockwall-Heath
Standout player: QB Logan McLaughlin, 10 of 15 for 195 yards and 3 TDs.
The Wildcats got their season started strong with a win over Rockwall-Heath for the second straight season, knocking off former Guyer head coach Rodney Webb’s team in the process with a 42-14 triumph.
Class 6A No. 9-ranked Guyer (1-0) beat the Hawks by nearly the same margin as a season ago, when it prevailed 47-14. New starting quarterback McLaughlin, taking over for Oklahoma’s Jackson Arnold, led the way with an efficient 10 of 15 showing for 195 yards and three touchdowns, adding six carries for 32 yards on the ground.
The Wildcats continue nondistrict play at home Friday when they host 5A DI No. 1-ranked Aledo (1-0), the defending 5A DI state champion.
Young Raiders show their resilience
Standout player: RB Nemo Warmate, 12 carries for 107 yards and 1 TD.
Ryan picked up a season-opening win of its own on the week, avenging last year’s late defeat to New Braunfels with a 27-24 win as a touchdown on the last play of the game made the difference.
The Raiders (1-0) surged from a preseason No. 15 ranking to No. 8 in 5A DI this week after the narrow victory. They were led offensively by a big day from junior running back Warmate, who had 12 carries for 107 yards and one touchdown as the team’s most reliable source of production.
Ryan has its first of two byes on the season this week before opening District 3-5A DI play on Sept. 9, when it hosts Azle.
Broncos’ offense sputters sans Coco
Standout player: FS Brian Michaud, 11 tackles, 2 TFLs and 1 INT.
Denton High struggled to find much consistency on offense and had plenty of sloppy plays in Thursday’s 39-7 loss to Carrollton Newman Smith.
The Broncos’ (0-1) lone touchdown came on a 68-yard pass play as they totaled just 220 yards of offense in their first game since star running back Coco Brown’s departure to Sam Houston State. The defense had some strong moments in allowing just two touchdowns at the half, however, and Michaud was a key part of that with a team-best 11 total tackles and an interception.
Friday’s home opener against Fort Worth Chisholm Trail (1-0) provides Denton High with a chance to rebound in the second of its four nondistrict contests.
Eagles suffer rare season-opening loss
Standout player: WR/RB/QB Maguire Gasperson, 6 catches for 72 yards.
Argyle suffered just its third loss across its last 21 season openers since Todd Rodgers took over as the program’s head coach, falling 50-14 to No. 1 Melissa in a truly lopsided affair.
The Eagles’ (0-1) defense, which returns just four starters from a season ago, looked particularly outmatched in allowing 460 yards of total offense, including 286 rushing yards. After entering the season ranked No. 3 in all of 5A DII, the Eagles fell out of the top 10 this week on the heels of their blowout defeat.
Argyle’s schedule does not get any easier as it returns home to take on 5A DII No. 5 Lucas Lovejoy (1-0) after the Leopards bested College Station 50-37 last week.
Lake Dallas notches comfortable win
Standout player: QB Cade Bortnem, 15 of 21 for 258 yards and 3 TDs, 4 carries for 45 yards and 1 TD.
The Falcons looked plenty comfortable in a 38-7 season-opening win over Greenville despite suffering significant turnover from last year’s squad.
Lake Dallas (1-0) got plenty of production from star quarterback Bortnem, who began his second year as the starter strong with a combined 303 yards and four touchdowns. Running backs Sam McAfee, Dylan Brauchle and Travis Brewer added a combined 27 carries for 196 yards and one touchdown for an offense that appears poised to be lethal again this fall.
The Falcons will look to keep that momentum rolling Friday when they go on the road to take on Frisco Centennial (1-0).
Chaps suffer late loss to Sunnyvale
Standout player: OL/DL Xavier McCoy, 5 total tackles (4 solo) and 3.5 sacks.
Aubrey played a tightly contested season opener with Sunnyvale for a second straight year, but this time came out on the losing side with a 24-21 defeat, a year after winning 28-24 behind a late touchdown.
The Chaparrals’ (0-1) Wing-T offense found some success as Emerson Cagle had 20 carries for 99 yards and one touchdown, Dylan Brooks added 12 carries for 57 yards and Tyler Brown caught four passes for 40 yards and a touchdown. Pressure from McCoy and fellow defensive lineman Brock Temple, who had two sacks and a pair of QB hits, set the tone for the defense.
Aubrey aims to rebound this week as it travels to face 4A DI No. 3 Anna (1-0) in a rematch of a game the Chaps lost 39-34 last year on the Coyotes’ successful last-second hook-and-ladder play.
Krum loses big to Whitesboro
Standout player: WR/DB Case Pitt, 10 catches for 163 yards and 1 TD.
The Bobcats dropped their opener to Whitesboro for a second straight year, this one a 49-28 defeat to the stout 3A DI foe.
Krum’s (0-1) defense struggled to slow down the Bearcats, though its offense was productive outside of committing four turnovers. Pitt was star quarterback Ty Taber’s favored target as he threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns, though he also threw one interception and coughed up two fumbles that Whitesboro recovered in the contest.
The Bobcats will look to get back on track Friday when they travel to take on Burkburnett (1-0), a team they beat 21-19 last year in one of the season’s three victories.
Indians suffer setback versus Benbrook
Standout player: RB Luke Thompson, 22 carries for 136 yards and 1 TD.
Sanger opened Chad Rogers’ first season leading the program with a lopsided 49-27 loss to Fort Worth Benbrook, 364 days after knocking off Benbrook 49-35 in last year’s season opener.
Although the Indians (0-1) struggled to get stops defensively, their offense showed some promise behind junior running back Luke Thompson, who ran for 136 yards and one touchdown in his first game since transferring from Liberty Christian. Quarterback Reed Sebastian also went 10 of 19 for 200 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the loss.
Sanger will continue its pursuit of the first win of Rogers’ tenure on Friday when it travels to take on Ferris (0-1).
Pilot Point falls to Callisburg
Standout player: K/P Elias Alejos, Pilot Point special teams player of the week.
The Bearcats took a tough 55-24 loss in their first game under new head coach Chase Adams.
Pilot Point (0-1) found some offense at times during the contest and trailed just 23-10 at halftime, but ultimately could not muster enough offensive production to keep up with Callisburg’s surge. The defeat came after the Bearcats prevailed 28-13 in last year’s meeting for one of three wins on the season.
Pilot Point will look to rebound this week when it travels to Ardmore, Oklahoma, to face Plainview High, a team that defeated the Bearcats 27-0 last season.
