There is plenty of Denton-area representation in this week’s Texas Association of Basketball Coaches boys and girls basketball polls.
Four boys teams (Guyer, Argyle, Ponder and Calvary) and seven girls teams (Braswell, Lake Dallas, Argyle, Sanger, Ponder, Liberty Christian and Calvary) were ranked in the Top 25 of their respective classifications.
The seventh-ranked Guyer boys (25-3) made the biggest jump. The Wildcats — ranked No. 12 in the previous poll — downed fellow Class 6A power McKinney 83-81 last week in Denton.
BOYS
Class 6A
As of Monday, Jan. 25
1. Richardson (23-1)
2. Duncanville (21-1)
3. Spring Westfield (20-1)
4. Austin Westlake (26-1)
5. Fort Bend Elkins (22-5)
6. Dickinson (24-3)
7. Guyer (25-3)
8. Humble Atascocita (23-5)
9. Richardson Lake Highlands (23-3)
10. Plano (25-0)
11. McKinney (23-4)
12. Cy Ranch (18-8)
13. Cy Falls (23-4)
14. Friendswood Clear Brook (25-4)
15. Arlington Martin (19-6)
16. North Crowley (21-5)
17. Alvin Shadow Creek (18-2)
18. Pearland Dawson (16-6)
19. Katy Seven Lakes (25-3)
20. Belton (23-4)
21. Killeen Harker Heights (24-4)
22. El Paso Americas (26-1)
23. South Grand Prairie (19-7)
24. San Antonio Reagan (24-4)
25. Lake Travis (20-6)
Class 5A
1. Beaumont United (23-3)
2. Lancaster (18-9)
3. Dallas Kimball (17-6)
4. Mansfield Timberview (24-3)
5. Amarillo (21-6)
6. Crosby (12-10)
7. Frisco Memorial (22-3)
8. Katy Paetow (20-5)
9. Mansfield Summit (20-5)
10. Mansfield Legacy (19-6)
11. Fort Bend Marshall (20-2)
12. Fort Bend Hightower (19-8)
13. El Paso Chapin (21-4)
14. Dallas Highland Park (18-4)
15. North Richland Hills Birdville (16-9)
16. North Richland Hills Richland (18-5)
17. San Antonio Jefferson (21-7)
18. Lucas Lovejoy (25-2)
19. Boerne Champion (22-5)
20. Red Oak (18-6)
21. Lufkin (20-2)
22. Kingwood Park (20-4)
23. Austin Anderson (20-8)
24. Leander Rouse (19-8)
25. Brownsville Pace (26-4)
Class 4A
1. Dallas Faith Family (22-4)
2. Silsbee (21-6)
3. Houston Washington (19-4)
4. Dallas Carter (20-7)
5. Van Alstyne (21-5)
6. Boerne (20-6)
7. Somerset (23-4)
8. Stafford (19-8)
9. Argyle (20-6)
10. Dallas Roosevelt (16-7)
11. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson (19-4)
12. LaMarque (16-10)
13. Freeport Brazosport (13-12)
14. Corpus Christi Miller (19-6)
15. Waco La Vega (19-3)
16. Waco Connally (19-3)
17. Canyon (18-5)
18. Wichita Falls Hirschi (15-7)
19. Lubbock Estacado (18-8)
20. Austin LBJ (15-7)
21. Corpus Christi West Oso (22-5)
22. Pleasanton (18-6)
23. Paris (24-7)
24. Fort Worth Dunbar (11-14)
25. Bullard (19-3)
Class 3A
1. Dallas Madison (24-7)
2. San Antonio Cole (19-8)
3. Hitchcock (18-5)
4. Shallowater (20-1)
5. Diboll (13-4)
6. Tatum (18-5)
7. Wichita Falls City View (23-4)
8. Peaster (18-7)
9. Brock (19-6)
10. Little River Academy (18-7)
11. Nacogdoches Central Heights (17-10)
12. Franklin (11-2)
13. Lorena (13-13)
14. Crockett (18-6)
15. Abernathy (10-5)
16. New Waverly (18-3)
17. Poth (13-2)
18. Bishop (24-3)
19. Corpus Christi London (19-6)
20. Santa Rosa (16-10)
21. IDEA North Mission (17-8)
22. Ponder (22-3)
23. Childress (10-12)
24. Commerce (16-13)
25. Stockdale (18-7)
Class 2A
1. Lipan (23-0)
2. Clarendon (15-2)
3. Douglass (23-3)
4. Timpson (14-3)
5. Mumford (18-7)
6. New Home (21-4)
7. Flatonia (24-4)
8. Tolar (22-4)
9. Dallardsville Big Sandy (18-6)
10. Martin’s Mill (20-5)
11. LaPoynor (21-6)
12. New Deal (17-5)
13. Thorndale (19-7)
14. Gruver (19-6)
15. Olton (22-3)
16. Port Aransas (18-9)
17. Grapeland (19-9)
18. Italy (15-3)
19. Beckville (21-3)
20. Farwell (20-4)
21. Frankston (20-4)
22. San Antonio Lee Academy (17-3)
23. Cisco (12-3)
24. Christoval (17-4)
25. Muenster (19-3)
Class 1A
1. Texline (21-2)
2. Calvert (14-4)
3. Graford (24-3)
4. McMullen County (23-4)
5. Dime Box (16-6)
6. San Perlita (17-8)
7. Nazareth (15-9)
8. Wildorado (21-3)
9. Jayton (20-4)
10. Irion County (20-3)
11. Lingleville (12-10)
12. Avinger (20-5)
13. Chireno (14-10)
14. Dodd City (19-6)
15. Springlake Earth (7-6)
16. Water Valley (13-7)
17. Rankin (13-7)
18. Huckabay (18-8)
19. Trinidad (15-6)
20. Midway (15-8)
21. Valley (16-4)
22. Wells (11-12)
23. Electra (14-7)
24. Munday (18-5)
25. Whitharral (18-6)
PRIVATE SCHOOL BOYS
6A Private School
1. San Antonio Antonian Prep (27-2)
2. Plano John Paul II (22-7)
3. Addison Greenhill (18-8)
4. Plano Prestonwood Christian (20-8)
5. Bellaire Episcopal (21-5)
6. Houston Christian (19-11)
7. Tomball Concordia Lutheran (18-8)
8. Episcopal School of Dallas (17-7)
9. Dallas Bishop Lynch (19-10)
10. San Antonio Central Catholic (20-7)
5A Private School
1. McKinney Christian (28-5)
2. The Woodlands Christian (18-7)
3. Brownsville St. Joseph (24-4)
4. Austin St. Michaels (17-8)
5. San Antonio TMI Episcopal (18-14)
6. Grapevine Faith Christian (19-9)
7. Laredo St. Augustine (22-6)
8. Fort Worth Southwest Christian (19-9)
9. Fort Worth Christian (15-15)
10. Bullard Brook Hill (22-6)
4A Private School
1. Arlington Grace Prep 22-4
2. Lubbock Trinity Christian
3. Houston Westbury Christian 20-11
4. Colleyville Covenant Christian 20-5
5. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal
6. Lubbock Christian 15-6
7. Schertz John Paul II 13-14
8. Fort Worth Lake Country Christian 15-8
9. Arlington Pantego Christian 18-4
10. San Antonio Lutheran 15-10
3A Private School
1. Midland Classical 17-8
1. Austin Hill Country Christian 25-2
3. Dallas Yavneh 14-3
4. Denton Calvary Academy 15-6
5. Huntsville Alpha Omega 14-3
6. Houston Lutheran North 18-3
7. Richardson North Dallas Adventist 11-5
8. New Braunfels Christian 19-6
9. Tomball Rosehill 17-6
10. Lucas Christian Academy 8-14
10. Beaumont Legacy Christian 16-6
2A Private School
1. Houston Grace Christian (20-7)
2. Galveston O’Connell (17-4)
3. Lubbock Kingdom Prep (15-6)
4. Red Oak Ovilla Christian (18-8)
5. Longview Christian (20-5)
6. San Antonio St. Gerard (10-2)
7. Garland Christian (10-2)
8. Bryan St. Joseph (10-2)
9. Abilene Christian (17-7)
10. Lubbock All-Saints Episcopal (16-10)
1A Private School
1. Cypress Covenant (15-2)
2. DeSoto Canterbury Kingdom Collegiate (3-3)
3. Wichita Falls Christ Academy (8-1)
4. Irving Faustina (5-1)
5. Fredericksburg Heritage (5-3)
6. Houston Beren Academy (9-1)
7. San Angelo Cornerstone (11-9)
8. Dallas Alcuin (7-0)
9. Longview Christian Heritage (6-6)
10. Kingwood Covenant (11-9)
GIRLS
Class 6A
1. DeSoto (22-2)
2. Humble Summer Creek (28-2)
3. San Antonio Clark (25-2)
4. Coppell (30-1)
5. Cedar Hill (21-8)
6. Duncanville (26-5)
7. South Grand Prairie (24-4)
8. Austin High (23-2)
9. Plano East (25-4)
10. Alvin Shadow Creek (22-3)
11. Laredo United South (24-4)
12. Braswell (27-2)
13. Houston Memorial (21-4)
14. Friendswood Clear Brook (26-4)
15. Tomball Memorial (23-3)
16. Saginaw Boswell (24-6)
17. Katy Tompkins (28-3)
18. Wolfforth Frenship (22-5)
19. Southlake Carroll (22-4)
20. Katy Seven Lakes (27-5)
21. San Antonio Wagner (17-9)
22. Converse Judson (23-6)
23. Fort Bend Dulles (19-6)
24. Deer Park (19-4)
25. Rockwall (20-9)
Class 5A
1. Cedar Park (25-0)
2. McKinney North (25-1)
3. Frisco Memorial (26-5)
4. Frisco Liberty (26-5)
5. Manvel (28-2)
6. Amarillo (22-5)
7. Pflugerville Hendrickson (24-2)
8. Lubbock Cooper (21-4)
9. Georgetown (22-7)
10. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (30-2)
11. Lake Dallas (24-4)
12. Mansfield Timberview (18-8)
13. El Paso Burges (23-2)
14. Pflugerville (26-5)
15. Royse City (26-3)
16. Kingwood Park (18-8)
17. Frisco Lone Star (17-8)
18. Dallas Highland Park (19-9)
19. El Paso Chapin (25-3)
20. Lubbock Monterey (23-7)
21. Brownsville Veterans (23-7)
22. New Braunfels Canyon (23-5)
23. Houston Sterling (14-3)
24. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill (24-6)
25. El Paso Andress (22-4)
Class 4A
1. Argyle (28-0)
2. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson (24-4)
3. Fredericksburg (27-2)
4. Canyon (20-5)
5. Brownsboro (28-2)
6. Kennedale (28-6)
7. Midlothian Heritage (23-5)
8. Waco La Vega (22-4)
9. Sunnyvale (22-6)
10. Boerne (24-3)
11. Glen Rose (26-4)
12. Levelland (26-3)
13. Beeville Jones (25-2)
14. Sanger (22-4)
15. El Paso Mountain View (21-4)
16. Decatur (17-3)
17. Rockport-Fulton (24-7)
18. Seminole (23-6)
19. Palestine (27-4)
20. La Vernia (25-5)
21. Navarro (26-5)
22. Canton (21-7)
23. Devine (20-7)
24. Stephenville (20-9)
25. Crystal City (17-7)
Class 3A
1. Canadian (26-1)
2. Fairfield (28-1)
3. Brownfield (19-3)
4. Peaster (26-4)
5. Tuscola Jim Ned (25-1)
6. Winnsboro (23-5)
7. Idalou (22-5)
8. Shallowater (24-2)
9. Woodville (25-4)
10. Bishop (24-6)
11. Lyford (25-3)
12. Gunter (21-7)
13. Nocona (27-4)
14. Columbus (28-0)
15. Nacogdoches Central Heights (25-3)
16. Poth (22-4)
17. Holliday (21-3)
18. Pottsboro (25-4)
19. New Waverly (22-1)
20. Ponder (14-11)
21. Aransas Pass (22-8)
22. Edgewood (23-7)
23. Little River Academy (21-7)
24. Whitesboro (22-7)
25. San Antonio Cole (20-8)
Class 2A
1. Gruver (22-0)
2. Martin’s Mill (26-3)
3. Lipan (21-5)
4. Douglass (24-3)
5. Lovelady (26-4)
6. Muenster (24-3)
7. LaPoynor (20-6)
8. New Home (22-6)
9. Panhandle (20-8)
10. Wellington (21-6)
11. Sudan (18-10)
12. Sundown (20-8)
13. Harper (19-4)
14. Stamford (26-2)
15. Archer City (18-8)
16. Weimar (18-7)
17. Woden (19-9)
18. Mason (20-8)
19. San Saba (23-6)
20 Clarendon (14-13)
21. Alvord (19-10)
22. Cisco (19-7)
23. Farwell (23-4)
24. Yorktown (19-10)
25. Tenaha (22-5)
Class 1A
1. Ackerly Sands (24-3)
2. Nazareth (17-10)
3. Huckabay (26-5)
4. Robert Lee (24-2)
5. Priddy (20-4)
6. Neches (21-4)
7. Hermleigh (22-7
8. Gail Borden County (19-7)
9. Chireno (21-5)
10. Roscoe Highland (21-5)
11. Jayton (21-6)
12. McMullen County (22-5)
13. Veribest (15-7)
14. Moulton (20-6
15. Irion County (23-3)
16. Wells (20-8)
17. Lingleville (18-5)
18. Richland Springs (23-5)
19. Eden (23-5)
20. Spur (21-7)
21. Westbrook (20-8)
22. Klondike (23-6)
23. Henrietta Midway (14-8)
24. Nueces Canyon (14-12)
25. Iredell (16-8)
PRIVATE SCHOOL GIRLS
6A Private School
1. Houston Christian (27-0)
2. Dallas Bishop Lynch (23-6)
3. Plano John Paul II (25-7)
4. San Antonio Antonian (24-11)
5. Liberty Christian (24-7)
6. Houston St. Agnes (22-7)
7. Houston Village (18-9)
8. Tomball Concordia Lutheran (20-11)
9. Houston St. Pius X (17-8)
10. Houston Kinkaid (14-7)
5A Private School
1. Boerne Geneva (21-1
2. Houston Second Baptist (17-7)
3. Austin Hyde Park (18-2)
4. Austin St. Michael’s (14-5)
5. Dallas Christian (10-13)
6. Fort Worth Southwest Christian (13-7)
7. Sugar Land Fort Bend Christian (14-7)
8. Frisco Legacy Christian (13-5)
9. Fort Worth Christian (12-9)
10. Houston Lutheran South (12-9)
4A Private School
1. Lubbock Christian (16-5)
2. San Antonio Lutheran (16-11)
3. Tyler Bishop Gorman (21-6)
4. Lubbock Trinity Christian (9-16)
5. Fort Worth Lake Country Christian (11-14)
6. Magnolia Legacy Prep Christian (14-10)
7. Arlington Pantego Christian (8-2)
8. Dallas Shelton (13-3)
9. Houston Cypress Christian (10-5)
10. Schertz John Paul II (2-4)
3A Private School
1. Houston Lutheran North (12-7)
2. Tomball Rosehill Christian (16-9)
3. Kennedale Fellowship Academy (16-7)
4. Round Rock Christian Academy (11-5)
5. Waco Live Oak Classical (13-6)
6. Denton Calvary Academy (13-8)
7. Dallas Lutheran (7-6)
8. Austin Hill Country Christian (13-13)
9. New Braunfels Christian Academy (9-4)
10. Amarillo San Jacinto Christian Academy (15-7)
2A Private School
1. Halletsville Sacred Heart (16-6)
2. Shiner St. Paul (12-7)
3. Edinburg Harvest Christian (25-6)
4. Red Oak Ovilla (11-5)
5. Dallas First Baptist (14-6)
6. Lubbock Kingdom Prep (7-10)
7. Weatherford Christian (11-7)
8. Fort Worth Bethesda (12-6)
9. Lubbock Southcrest (8-5)
10. Victoria Faith (1-5)
1A Private School
1. San Angelo Cornerstone (8-3)
2. Wichita Falls Christ Academy (7-4)
3. Athens Christian Prep (14-5)
4. Cypress Covenant (12-1)
5. Waxahachie Prep (6-3)
6. Plainview Christian (8-6)
7. Conroe Calvary Baptist (6-3)
8. Wichita Christian (6-7)
9. Fredericksburg Heritage (8-3)
10. Weatherford Victory Baptist (8-6)