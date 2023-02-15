Eight Denton-area girls basketball teams entered the postseason earlier this week, and five remain after completing the bi-district round of games.
Ryan, Lake Dallas and Aubrey saw their seasons come to a close with tough losses in the opening round, while Braswell, Argyle, Krum, Sanger and Ponder came out victorious to extend their seasons by at least one more game. All five will put their campaigns on the line again Thursday when the area round kicks off.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs down the details for all of the second-round games below.
Class 6A
No. 20 Braswell (27-7) vs. No. 3 South Grand Prairie (25-6)
6 p.m. Thursday at Coppell High
Class 5A
No. 5 Argyle (31-3) vs. Justin Northwest (22-12)
6:45 p.m. Thursday at Byron Nelson High
Class 4A
Krum (25-10) vs. Lubbock Estacado (22-11)
6:30 p.m. Thursday at Abilene High
No. 11 Sanger (28-5) vs. No. 10 Stephenville (30-4)
6 p.m. Thursday at Weatherford High
Class 3A
Ponder (16-18) vs. No. 10 Edgewood (27-7)
6:30 p.m. Thursday at Princeton High
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.