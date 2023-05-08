Krum's Alex Parsons (20) gets a hit during Game 2 of their series with Krum on Friday, May 5, 2023. Parsons and the Bobcats advanced to Round 2 for the first time since 2018 after winning Game 3 on Saturday.
Five local baseball teams are still standing after Round 1 of the playoffs.
Guyer, Argyle, Aubrey, Krum and Ponder each won their series to advance to the area round, while No. 3-seed Ryan and fourth-seeded Pilot Point saw their seasons come to a close. The level of competition continues to rise, though, as several formidable second-round matchups await.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs through all of the Round 2 matchups below.
Class 6A
No. 1-seed Guyer (27-10) vs. No. 2-seed Arlington Martin (21-12-2)
Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Coppell High; Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at Coppell; Game 3 (if needed): 1 p.m. Saturday at Coppell.
Class 5A
No. 2-seed Argyle (26-7-2) vs. No. 1-seed Arlington Heights (24-6-1)
Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at V.R. Eaton High; Game 2: 5 p.m. Saturday at Eaton; Game 3 (if needed): 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Eaton.
Class 4A
No. 2-seed Aubrey (17-12-2) vs. No. 1-seed Godley (29-3-1)
Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday at Saginaw High; Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday at Saginaw; Game 3 (if needed): 30 minutes after Game 2.
No. 3-seed Krum (18-15) vs. No. 1-seed Stephenville (17-9-1)
Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Weatherford High; Game 2: 6:30 p.m. Friday at Weatherford; Game 3 (if needed): Time TBD Saturday at Weatherford.
Class 3A
No. 2-seed Ponder (17-14) vs. No. 1-seed Gunter (31-2)
Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Prosper Rock Hill High; Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday at Rock Hill; Game 3 (if needed): 30 minutes after Game 2.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.