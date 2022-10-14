AUBREY — The Aubrey Chaparrals rode a strong second half to win their District 5-4A DII matchup against the Krum Bobcats 47-19 Friday at Chaparral Memorial Stadium.
The Chaparrals lost senior quarterback Blayne Polen early in the second quarter to what looked like an ankle injury, but Aubrey coach Keith Ivy gave an update on his quarterback's status after the game.
“It ended up being kind of a knee bruise is what our doctor and trainer diagnosed it as,” Ivy said.
Sophomore quarterback Brock Temple came in to help guide the Chaps to almost 500 yards of total offense, with Temple throwing for 94 yards.
“Brock did a great job,” Ivy said. “He’s worked hard to get his shot, and I think he came in and responded great."
The star of the game, however, was Chaps senior running back Kai Bagley, who led the team with 145 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Bagley also added an interception in the fourth quarter, practically cementing the win for Aubrey.
Out of the 496 yards of offense the Chaps had, their Wing-T running attack accounted for 371.
The Bobcats were able to make it a close game a bit before halftime with a 46-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ty Taber to receiver Cooper Hill to make the score 26-16.
But once the second half commenced, it was all Aubrey, with the Chaps outscoring the Bobcats 21-3 and picking off Taber twice in the fourth quarter.
It seemed the halftime talk Ivy gave his team paid dividends.
“Well, we had a little meeting in there, and got everything right, and made some adjustments, and I think they picked their effort up,” Ivy said.
The effort was evident as the Chaps' defense forced consecutive three-and-outs for the Bobcats' offense. The first led the Chaps' offense to run the ball on eight straight plays on their way to a 13-yard touchdown scamper from junior Randall Szostek.
Penalties almost derailed the game for the Chaps as the team racked up 10 for 97 yards. A pair of them set up a slightly ridiculous situation late in the third quarter.
When the Bobcats punted the ball to the Chaps, Aubrey committed an illegal blindside block and then proceeded to have a flag thrown for holding, setting up a second-and-35 from their own 19-yard line.
The Chaps were almost able to get a first down after a 29-yard pass was completed to Jett Runion but were forced to punt to set up the Bobcats at their own 18-yard line.
As the season winds down and they look to the postseason coming up, the Chaps have several things they will need to clean up to make a deep run, and they will also have to wait and see what the status of Polen will be.
However, they have one goal clearly in mind.
“We want to win out and be undefeated district champs,” Ivy said.