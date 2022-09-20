After watching her teammates from the sidelines through all of nondistrict play, Guyer star Kyndal Stowers returned to the court with a bang Tuesday night.
The Denton Record-Chronicle's 2021 All-Area Most Valuable Player racked up 17 kills, 19 digs and two aces to lead the Lady Wildcats past Braswell for a 3-1 victory in District 5-6A play.
A Baylor commit, Stowers went through a lengthy rehab process over the last few months after undergoing shoulder surgery back in the spring. She savored the opportunity to get back on the court and contribute heavily to a victory.
"[The rehab process] was rough, especially because I didn't play for a month before I had the surgery, so it was a month longer than it should have been," Stowers said. "Mentally, it was just hard to have to sit on the bench and watch the game being played when I'm normally out there.
"To finally be out there and help them out a lot meant so much to me."
Alongside Stowers, Lauren Schneider had a big night for Guyer with nine kills while middle hitter Erika Gustafson added eight kills and four block assists. Libero Jordyn Tynsky, a recent Colorado State commit, added 17 digs and five aces while setter Drew Bridges helped facilitate the attack with 23 assists and four aces.
Tennessee commit Kamille Gibson led the way for the Bengals with 10 kills, 10 digs and one ace. Middle blocker Caitlyn Cornell added seven kills, five blocks and three digs while setter Maya Omar chipped in 19 assists and 12 digs. Fellow setter Abigayle Falefia notched six kills, 10 assists and 12 digs.
After Braswell (10-16, 1-3 in district) took the match's first point, the opening set went back and forth early on. Stowers came up to serve with it tied 4-4 and helped spark a key Guyer (11-10, 3-1) run with two aces and a kill to help build an 11-5 lead.
The Bengals rallied to make it 14-10 on a Gibson kill, but the Lady Wildcats answered with a 4-0 run capped by a Gustafson kill. Braswell made another late push on a 3-0 run before ultimately dropping the opening set 25-18.
"Our serve-receive passing was hit-or-miss," Braswell coach Kristal Thornton said. "When it was on it was great, we could run our offense and [Cornell] was pretty much unstoppable tonight when it was there. When we're trying to play from behind, it just never works."
Set 2 started much the same as the opener before the Bengals opened up an 8-3 edge. They were able to maintain a sizable gap for much of the middle portion of the set and pulled ahead 18-11 later on to force a Guyer timeout. Braswell weathered a late run to take the second set 25-20.
The Lady Wildcats quickly pulled away in the third as Stowers tallied three early kills to help them jump ahead 8-5. Gibson helped keep the Bengals in it with a kill to narrow the margin to 13-10 later on, but Guyer pulled away with a 4-0 run from there and coasted to a 25-13 third set victory.
"Our girls are getting along really well and playing well together," Guyer coach Leslie Jackson said. "Every game is competitive in our district. As long as we keep playing our style of volleyball and minimizing our errors, we'll be pretty competitive."
Stowers featured prominently once again in the fourth and decisive set, notching some early kills before Braswell blocked one of her attempts and narrowed the score to 10-9. Some crucial mistakes combined with the Lady Wildcats' dominant attack proved too much for Braswell to overcome down the stretch as it dropped the final set 25-18.
Falling to 1-3 in district play has the Bengals aiming for improvement and rise above several teams clumped together in the middle of the district jockeying for playoff spots.
"Our district is kind of wide open now with everyone dropping games and winning games," Thornton said. "We really [need] to capitalize on that serve-receive and defense and realize we're a defensive team that has offensive threats."
For Guyer, continuing to tone down its mistakes is the biggest emphasis after having 10 service errors Tuesday night. The Lady Wildcats currently sit third in the district behind Allen and Prosper's 4-0 marks.
"Limiting our errors, that's probably our biggest point that we need to get over, because we have a lot of tough competitiveness," Stowers said. "If we continue to give teams points that they aren't earning, that's going to hurt us in the long run."