Kyndal Stowers graphic
Guyer star Kyndal Stowers returned after being sidelined for the last five months with an injury. She knocked off the rust in a hurry with 17 kills, 19 digs and two aces in Guyer's 3-1 win over Braswell.

 John Fields/DRC

After watching her teammates from the sidelines through all of nondistrict play, Guyer star Kyndal Stowers returned to the court with a bang Tuesday night.

The Denton Record-Chronicle's 2021 All-Area Most Valuable Player racked up 17 kills, 19 digs and two aces to lead the Lady Wildcats past Braswell for a 3-1 victory in District 5-6A play.

