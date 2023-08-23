Ryan's Braeden Mussett
Ryan’s Braeden Mussett, eluding a Saginaw defender during a 2022 game, has made the move from wide receiver to quarterback ahead of this season and looks poised to be a key player for the Raiders heading into their season opener against New Braunfels.

 Al Key/For the DRC

Ten of the 11 UIL high school football teams in the Denton Record-Chronicle’s coverage area kick off their seasons this week as the Friday night lights return across Texas.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and jfields@dentonrc.com.

