Ten of the 11 UIL high school football teams in the Denton Record-Chronicle’s coverage area kick off their seasons this week as the Friday night lights return across Texas.
Ryan and Denton High get things rolling with games away from home Thursday night before eight other squads hit the gridiron on Friday at a variety of venues. Ponder is the lone local team not in action as it takes a Week 1 bye before beginning its slate next week.
The Record-Chronicle breaks down key storylines to follow in each local game this week.
Braswell begins new era under Laster
After missing the playoffs by a single game in 2020 and 2021, the Bengals looked poised to break through for a playoff berth last year before injuries and narrow losses derailed those hopes en route to a 3-7 showing.
Braswell is now headed into a new era under first-year coach Kent Laster, who has just under half of last year’s lettermen back this fall. Replacing several key losses at the skill positions will be tough, including standouts Dylan Smith (Oklahoma State) and Ja’Ryan Wallace (Houston), but the Bengals do return proven players along the offensive and defensive lines.
A Week 1 showdown with Northwest Eaton gives Laster and company an early opportunity to show what they can be capable of this fall.
Wildcats face off with former coach
After four straight trips to at least the state semifinals, No. 9-ranked Guyer enters this fall with the same high expectations despite losing a star-studded senior class.
The Wildcats begin that pursuit against Rockwall-Heath, which is led by a coach in Rodney Webb who led Guyer on two of those deep playoffs. Webb left to become the athletic director at Highland Park before last season as then-defensive coordinator Reed Heim took on the lead gig, then Webb took the job at Heath this offseason.
After knocking Highland Park out of the playoffs last year, Guyer will have another chance to knock off a Webb-affiliated team in its season opener.
Ryan looks to avenge loss to New Braunfels
Coming off a disappointing 2022 season that featured a 6-4 record and first-round playoff exit, the Raiders’ young core is ready to turn the tide this fall.
No. 15-ranked Ryan gets a chance to avenge one of those losses in Week 1 as it travels to the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor’s Crusader Stadium in Belton for a rematch with New Braunfels. The Raiders led last year’s contest 33-14 early in the second half before surrendering 20 unanswered points to the Unicorns in a 34-33 defeat.
Avenging that defeat and opening the 2023 campaign on a high note seem likely to be on the Raiders’ minds.
Broncos aim for strong start sans Brown
With program staple Coco Brown off to Sam Houston State, Denton High’s offense is set to morph in pursuit of the program’s first playoff berth since 2016.
A heavier emphasis on the passing game could be expected as Lawson Floyd and Jack Plunk battle it out for the starting quarterback job behind an offensive line that returns three starters, including Stanford pledge Hayden Gunter. Substantial turnover at running back and wide receiver leaves ample opportunity for new playmakers to emerge.
The Broncos’ new-look offense has a chance to begin asserting itself in their Week 1 game with Carrollton Newman Smith.
Argyle strives for more season-opening success
The Eagles began the 2022 season, their first at the 5A level, with a statement victory as they took a 37-18 win over Melissa, avenging a loss from the previous season in the process.
No. 3-ranked Argyle now has a chance to make another statement this fall as it travels to tango with the top-ranked Cardinals on Friday. The program is 18-2 in season openers since Todd Rodgers took over the program, losing 12-10 to Bells in 2003 (Rodgers’ first season) and 31-14 to Abilene Wylie in 2012, which is also the program’s last home loss. Otherwise, it’s been all wins on opening night under Rodgers.
The Eagles will look to better that record in season openers to 19-2 and make a statewide statement with a victory over the Cardinals in the first game ever played at the new Coach Kenny Deel Stadium in Melissa.
Falcons look to start hot again despite departures
Lake Dallas opened the 2022 season with a resounding 34-7 victory over Greenville, a win that began a 6-0 run that represented the program’s best start in a long time.
The Falcons will look to replicate that result Friday despite losing several key pieces of last year’s playoff squad. Several departures from the receiving corps, offensive line and secondary leave concerns as to how quickly newcomers can adjust at those spots, but head coach Jason Young is confident in how his group has come together.
Lake Dallas has the chance to show its new group is a capable contender, too, starting with another Week 1 victory over the Lions.
Aubrey opens difficult nondistrict slate
Three straight trips to at least the regional semifinals later, the Chaparrals’ now-graduated senior class established itself as perhaps the program’s most successful group ever.
Aubrey has plenty of all-area-level contributors to replace from last season’s squad, but returns some key parts of its Wing-T offense and typically stout defense. Nondistrict play will provide an early look at how well the reinforcements fare in their new roles with plenty of tests to come.
The Chaps took a narrow 28-24 win over Sunnyvale with a late touchdown in last year’s season opener and will aim to make it two straight victories with their revamped group this fall.
Bobcats face early test
Krum saw its ups and downs in its first season under coach Chuck Caniford, coming on late in the season with two wins in its last three contests before missing the playoffs by a single game.
The Bobcats expect to end a postseason drought dating back to 2016 this fall despite losing star running back Devrin Brown and several wide receivers. A Week 1 test against 3A Division I No. 22 Whitesboro provides Krum with an early measuring stick to see where it stands in that pursuit and where more growth is needed.
A more competitive effort than last year’s 41-16 defeat to the Bearcats could be an early statement that Krum is a strong contender for a playoff berth, and perhaps beyond.
Sanger looks to open Rogers’ tenure strong
The Indians have made a habit of qualifying for the postseason over the last decade with eight playoff appearances and just two misses in that span.
Sanger made the postseason for the third straight year last fall before suffering a 69-55 opening-round loss to Caddo Mills. A strong senior core that anchored that squad to the postseason is now gone, though new coach Chad Rogers returns plenty of talent that will look to prove itself this fall.
A 49-35 victory over Fort Worth Benbrook in last year’s season opener sparked a 4-0 start for the Indians, a result they will hope to duplicate and begin Rogers’ tenure with a bang.
Adams leads Bearcats into new chapter
As former Pilot Point coach Kyle Peacock resigned in May, rumors swirled about whether the program would even have enough players to field a team.
Chase Adams took over in early June and has since increased the program’s participation to a point where he said they will have the numbers to field both a varsity and junior varsity. Next on the agenda for Adams is leading the Bearcats to a competitive season as they look to preserve a streak of six straight playoff berths.
Friday’s season opener against Callisburg, a game Pilot Point won 28-13 last fall, should provide an early barometer for just how competitive the program can be this fall.
