Many of the 11 UIL squads across the Denton Record-Chronicle’s coverage area are set for their final nondistrict tune-ups Friday before beginning district play next week.
Ryan was the first to get its district slate underway last week, and Guyer and Braswell are set to follow this Friday with the other eight squads scheduled to open district play next week. Thus, the most important time of the season is nearly upon us as teams prepare to jockey for playoff berths and seeding.
The Record-Chronicle explores some key storylines and players to watch in each of this week’s local contests.
Braswell (1-2) vs. Prosper Rock Hill (1-2)
The Bengals are set to host the Hawks this week in an intriguing District 5-6A opener that should be a strong early indicator of both teams’ playoff chances.
Braswell fell 50-49 in last year’s high-scoring contest, suffering the second of what would become seven straight losses, three coming by less than 10 points. That trio of close defeats in particular dashed the program’s playoff hopes after back-to-back years of missing the postseason by a single game.
The Bengals have shown some positive signs in the first three games under new head coach Kent Laster, establishing the run game as their strong suit along the way. Braswell will look to start district play strong and translate its early successes into a revenge win over Rock Hill.
Player to watch: RB Reymundo Izaguirre
Izaguirre has been at the heart of the Bengals’ early success on the ground with 41 carries for 250 yards and two touchdowns. Izaguirre, quarterback Nicholas Johnson and running backs Brailyn Strickland and Moses Adelowo have all run for at least 100 yards and one score thus far.
Getting the ground game rolling early will be key to turning the tide against Rock Hill.
6A No. 10 Guyer (2-1) at Prosper (2-1)
In another important District 5-6A opener, the Wildcats travel to take on the Eagles in a battle between two squads that appear to be among the district’s best thus far.
Guyer has looked the part of a contender to defend last year’s district championship with its lone loss this year coming to 5A DI No. 1 Aledo on a last-second field goal. Prosper has seen its early ups and downs with a narrow 42-41 win over Euless Trinity and close 47-41 loss to Rockwall.
Replicating last year’s 23-6 win over the Eagles will require another strong effort from Guyer in a game that could give either squad an early edge in the district.
Player to watch: DL Pelumi Olanipekun
Olanipekun remains a key force at the heart of Guyer’s defensive front, as he has been for the last two seasons, and is likely to again be an important factor against Prosper.
He and defensive linemen Xavier Ukponu and Matt DeSantes will be among those tasked with slowing down a Prosper run game whose top four rushers have combined for 119 carries, 839 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. Olanipekun and others wreaking havoc upfront will be key to minimizing the run game’s effectiveness.
5A DI No. 6 Ryan (2-0, 1-0) at Saginaw (0-3, 0-1)
The Raiders are one of two remaining undefeated squads in the area after opening district play with a dominant win over Azle.
Ryan’s offense seems to have found its way after a slow start to the first half of its Week 1 game and got whatever it wanted in racking up 505 total yards and 49 points in the blowout win over Azle. The Raiders’ defense, which returns several key contributors from a season ago, has also looked the part in not allowing a point to Azle and holding New Braunfels to its lowest scoring output thus far.
Ryan has a prime opportunity to continue that dominance against a Saginaw squad that has struggled through the first three weeks of the season, allowing 40 or more points in two of those contests.
Player to watch: WR/LB Dillon Arkansas
Arkansas has been an impressive two-way playmaker for the Raiders thus far with a team-high 17 total tackles (11 solo), three tackles for a loss and one forced fumble defensively, adding a one-handed touchdown catch in last week’s win. Look for Arkansas and others to help set the tone again this week.
Denton High (1-2) vs. Gainesville (2-1)
The Broncos head into their nondistrict finale coming off a 41-14 shortened loss to a formidable Everman squad last week.
Denton High struggled to get its run game rolling with much consistency after doing so to great success in a Week 2 win over Fort Worth Chisholm Trail. Senior running back LaMarques Robinson was one of the few offensive playmakers to find much success as he ran 17 times for 81 yards and a touchdown.
Finding ways to better establish the run game will likely be crucial to the Broncos’ chances of success against Gainesville.
Player to watch: RB/LB Jacobi Gladney
Gladney went off for a key performance in Denton’s win over Chisholm Trail with 10 carries for 75 yards and three touchdowns offensively, adding nine total tackles defensively. A big night from him and several other players in the Broncos’ backfield could bode well against the Leopards.
Argyle (1-2) vs. Montgomery (0-3)
The Eagles led Grapevine 7-0 last week just over halfway through the first quarter of their game before it was delayed and eventually called off due to the weather.
Argyle’s lone touchdown came on a run by quarterback John Gailey as the Eagles’ offense has struggled early in the season with no more than 14 points in any of their first three games, though playing less than a quarter last week obviously did not help in that regard.
Still, rectifying those offensive issues is certainly one of several key emphases moving forward, one that could begin to be rectified against a Montgomery defense that has allowed 43.3 points per game this fall.
Player to watch: RB/LB Devon Owen
Owen was expected to be a cornerstone of Argyle’s defense coming into the season as one of the unit’s most experienced returners, but he has seen substantial time at running back the last two weeks. The Navy pledge ran 21 times for 69 yards in a loss to Lucas Lovejoy, then broke off a 41-yard run against Grapevine and will certainly be a player to keep an eye on against Montgomery, wherever he lines up.
Lake Dallas (3-0) vs. Grand Prairie (0-3)
The Falcons are off to an undefeated start through three weeks for a second straight year and will look to continue that in their nondistrict finale against Grand Prairie.
Lake Dallas has dominated both offensively and defensively through the first three weeks, scoring 38 or more points in every game and allowing no more than seven points. A balanced attack offensively combined with a stout defense that hasn’t seemed to miss some key losses from a season ago has helped the program roll to a trio of victories.
Those trends look likely to continue against a Grand Prairie squad that has lost all three of its games by 20 or more points and is averaging just 10 points scored per game.
Player to watch: WR Brett Young
The Falcons have had several playmakers step up after losing a pair of consistent contributors from their receivers room in Even Weinberg and Niki Gray. Young has quickly taken on a key role with 10 catches for 199 yards and one score, including two grabs for 65 yards and a score last week in one half of play, making him a must-watch player week in and week out.
Aubrey (0-3) vs. Frisco Panther Creek (2-1)
The Chaparrals are one of just two remaining winless squads in the area as they have had a rough start to the season after losing perhaps the program’s most successful senior class ever to graduation.
Aubrey lost a 24-21 game to Sunnyvale in Week 1, then fell 42-0 to state-ranked Anna before it trailed Arlington Seguin 21-0 with seven minutes left in the second quarter last week when the game was called off due to weather. Needless to say, the Chaps will look to end district play on a more positive note against a much-improved Frisco Panther Creek squad from the one they beat 68-0 last year.
Player to watch: RB Emerson Cagle
Cagle is one of the few key returners from last year’s backfield after junior running back LaBraylon Bell suffered a season-ending injury before the campaign had even begun. The senior has struggled to find much sustained success this fall with 42 carries for 202 yards and one touchdown but is one player who could provide a spark against Panther Creek.
Krum (1-2) vs. Caddo Mills (2-1)
The Bobcats enter their nondistrict finale coming off a tough 22-9 loss to nearby rival Ponder in which their offense often moved the ball down the field but struggled to finish drives.
Three big-play touchdowns of more than 40 yards scored by the Lions combined with those offensive woes to doom Krum in the defeat. Shoring up those defensive miscues and finishing more drives with points will be a pair of key targets heading into the Bobcats’ game with Caddo Mills and as they move forward in district play.
Player to watch: RB/LB Haidyn Jones
Jones has carved out a key role both ways this fall as an integral contributor both running the ball and along the defensive front seven. He was all over the field in the Ponder game with 82 rushing yards and 10 total tackles (seven solo) and is likely to play a significant role again versus the Foxes.
Sanger (1-2) at Mineral Wells (2-1)
The Indians look to end their first nondistrict slate under new coach Chad Rogers on a high note after falling 42-24 to Nevada Community last week.
Sanger’s offense has found ways to score early in the season with an average of 28 points per game, including 33 in its overtime win over Ferris. The defense has had its struggles, though, in allowing 42 or more points in both of the Indians’ losses, an issue they will certainly look to shore up moving forward.
Player to watch: WR/DB Joel Rodriguez
Rodriguez has quickly emerged as a pivotal part of the Indians’ offense in just his sophomore year of high school with 14 catches for 235 yards and three touchdowns. More of that production would be beneficial in opening up a Mineral Wells defense that allowed just 14 total points across its two wins.
Pilot Point (0-2) at Bells (2-0)
The Bearcats are still on the hunt for their first win under new coach Chase Adams after suffering a pair of blowout defeats in the first two weeks of the season, then having to cancel their Week 3 game due to the weather.
Pilot Point will look to get the ship moving in the right direction as it faces a Bells squad that has a pair of solid wins under its belt against Muenster and Whitesboro. Tightening up the defensive side of the ball could certainly help the Bearcats after allowing a combined 103 points in the first two games.
Player to watch: QB Aiden Hamblin
Hamblin has led the way for the offense so far this fall as both the team’s top passer and runner. The senior has completed 26 of 48 pass attempts for 252 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions and run 20 times for 96 yards, making him one player who could have an impact against Bells.
Ponder (1-1) vs. Godley (0-3)
The Lions head into their home opener coming off their first win under new head coach Marcus Schulz in a 22-9 victory over Krum.
Ponder’s defense has already shown plenty of improvement from a season ago in allowing 39 total points thus far after surrendering more than 50 points to both Fort Worth Dunbar and Krum last year. That growth, combined with an offense led by playmakers like quarterback Tyson Price and wide receiver Case Peacock, has helped lead the Lions to a solid start they hope to continue against Godley.
Player to watch: WR/DB Cooper Reynolds
Although Peacock and Price scored Ponder’s three touchdowns against Krum, Reynolds made his impact felt as well with six catches for 33 yards along with six tackles, two interceptions and one pass breakup. He could be a key X-factor for the Lions against Godley and beyond as teams attempt to home in on Peacock and Price.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.