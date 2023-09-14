Guyer's Eli Bowen big hit versus Aledo
Buy Now

Guyer cornerback Eli Bowen upends Aledo running back Ray Guillory during their game Sept. 1 at the C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.

 Al Key/For the DRC

Many of the 11 UIL squads across the Denton Record-Chronicle’s coverage area are set for their final nondistrict tune-ups Friday before beginning district play next week.

Week 4 high school football schedule: No. 10 Guyer, Braswell set to open district play

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and jfields@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0