Updated: May 13, 2023 @ 2:40 am
Argyle's Gator Young, middle, and Eli Barnes pose for a photo with their medals after placing first and third respectively in the 5A pole vault at the state track and field meet in Austin.
High school athletics reporter
Ryan's Josiyah Taylor won the 5A state title in the 100-meter dash and Argyle's Gator Young took gold in the pole vault on Day 2 of the state track and field meet.
Those were among a host of local results on the day as competitors from Ryan, Denton High and Argyle were all in action.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs down how local contenders fared below.
Pole vault: 1st Gator Young (Argyle), 16-0.00, 3rd Eli Barnes (Argyle), 15-6.00.
4x200 relay: 4th Ryan team (Jeremiah Gibson, Jordan Washington, Da’Marqis Lewis and Josiyah Taylor), 1:25.70.
100 meters: 1st Josiyah Taylor (Ryan), 10.39, 2nd Da’Marqis Lewis (Ryan), 10.40.
200 meters: 2nd Josiyah Taylor (Ryan), 20.99, 4th Da’Marqis Lewis (Ryan), 21.12.
400 meters: 7th Javontae MacIntyre (Denton High), 49.48.
3,200 meters: 6th Wyatt Athey (Denton High), 9:32.15.
Discus: 3rd Olamide Favour Ayeni (Ryan), 147-11.
100 hurdles: 2nd Kailyn Head (Ryan), 13.83, 7th Shaye Feely (Argyle), 14.62.
300 hurdles: 5th Kailyn Head (Ryan), 43.98.
100 meters: 6th Katelyn Haley (Ryan), 11.92.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.
