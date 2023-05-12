Argyle's Gator Young and Eli Barnes

Argyle's Gator Young, middle, and Eli Barnes pose for a photo with their medals after placing first and third respectively in the 5A pole vault at the state track and field meet in Austin.

 Courtesy photo/Argyle ISD

Ryan's Josiyah Taylor won the 5A state title in the 100-meter dash and Argyle's Gator Young took gold in the pole vault on Day 2 of the state track and field meet.

Those were among a host of local results on the day as competitors from Ryan, Denton High and Argyle were all in action.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

