The Argyle girls golf team poses for a photo after winning the Class 5A Region I tournament in April. The Lady Eagles' five golfers are among 11 local athletes set to compete in their respective state golf tournaments this month.
The Denton area will be well-represented at the state golf tournaments later this month with 11 local golfers making the cut.
Argyle leads the way after all 10 combined golfers on its boys and girls teams qualified for state behind their team's finishes. Ponder also had one individual qualify in senior golfer Magen Dow.
The 5A girls golf state tournament will be held May 15 and 16 at White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown, while the 3A girls will compete at Jimmy Clay Golf Course in Austin on the same days. The 5A boys tournament takes place a week later, running May 22 and 23, also at White Wing GC.
The Lady Eagles won the Class 5A Region I championship with a two-day team score of 641, while the boys team took second place at regionals with a score of 612 to earn a spot at state as well.
Madison Wert led Argyle's girls team at regionals, shooting two rounds of 75 to take third place individually. Ryan Purczynski came in close behind her in seventh after shooting rounds of 77 and 78. All five Argyle golfers finished in the top 30 overall at the tournament.
Both teams are coming off Class 4A state championships last year.
The Lady Eagles won the state title by 16 strokes with an overall team score of 620 as four golfers finished within the top 12. The boys team ran away with the title, winning by 47 strokes as Oklahoma State signee Gaven Lane took the individual title by six strokes while Cooper Jensen finished fifth.
Lane is back as a senior this year to lead the Eagles, while Wert and Purczynski returned after both finishing in the top 12 at last year's state tournament.
Ponder's Dow also qualified for state individually after a standout showing at regionals.
A Kansas Wesleyan signee, Dow won the individual district championship for the second straight year as she led the Lady Lions to their first team district title in program history. She then finished fourth-place individually at the regional tournament to qualify for state, helping Ponder finish fourth in the region as a team, too.
Now, all 11 golfers will have a chance to compete for their respective state titles when tournaments tee off later this month.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.