Argyle's girls golf team wins regionals

The Argyle girls golf team poses for a photo after winning the Class 5A Region I tournament in April. The Lady Eagles' five golfers are among 11 local athletes set to compete in their respective state golf tournaments this month.

 Courtesy photo/Argyle Eagle Golf Twitter

The Denton area will be well-represented at the state golf tournaments later this month with 11 local golfers making the cut.

Argyle leads the way after all 10 combined golfers on its boys and girls teams qualified for state behind their team's finishes. Ponder also had one individual qualify in senior golfer Magen Dow.

Local state golf qualifiers

