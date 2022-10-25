Five regional cross country meets over the last two days provided opportunities for 12 individuals and four teams from 10 Denton-area schools to qualify for state competition.
The top four boys and girls teams advanced from each meet along with the top 10 individuals not on those teams. Each state meet will be held at Old Settler's Park in Round Rock, Texas, on Nov. 4 and 5 with classes 2A, 4A and 6A running the first day while 1A, 3A and 5A compete the next day.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs through all the area qualifiers from Classes 6A through 3A below.
Class 6A Region I
A trio of District 5-6A's top runners continued successful campaigns Monday when Guyer's Eliana Perks and Braswell's Macy Wingard and Aleksandr Acuña qualified for the 6A state meet.
Wingard posted just her third non-winning performance of the season in taking fourth place to qualify for state with a time of 17 minutes, 46.8 seconds. The freshman was coming off winning the 5-6A individual championship, where she ran a blistering 17:21.1 to triumph by more than 36 seconds.
Acuña, who took home the boys 5-6A title, finished with a time of 15:49.1 to take 12th at regionals. The sophomore ran a personal record 15:09.2 to win the 5-6A meet and help propel the Braswell boys team to its first-ever regional meet appearance. The Bengals finished 13th overall among 24 teams at regionals.
Perks built on her fourth-place 5-6A meet finish in taking 13th individually with a time of 18:43.5. The senior was the lone Guyer athlete to advance to regionals.
Class 5A Region I
On the 5A level, Ryan's Brody Jackson, Argyle's Tyler Westrom and Denton High's Wyatt Athey and Lenna Tran qualified for state.
Athey, a senior, was the top area finisher at the event, coming in sixth place with a time of 15.41.0. He played a key role in Denton's entire boys team qualifying for the race and finishing seventh at regionals among 24 schools.
Jackson came in just behind Athey, finishing in 15:43.0 to take seventh place at the meet. The sophomore was Ryan's lone qualifier on either the boys or girls side.
Westrom, a junior, placed 15th in the race with a time of 16:20.0 to advance to state as Argyle's lone competitor on the boys or girls side.
Tran, a senior, squeaked in as one of the final few state qualifiers after taking 19th in the girls race with a time of 19:44.9. She was Denton's lone competitor on the girls side.
Class 4A Region I
Both Sanger teams advancing to state alongside a trio of Krum individuals headlined the 4A Region I meet.
Sanger senior Omar Cruz took fifth place individually with a time of 15:59.5 to lead the way for the Indians' fourth-place finish overall. Cole Daniells (20th), Christian Cortez (21st) and Sam Musgrave (30th) all posted top 30 finishes as well.
Then on the girls side, Sanger senior Macy Cogburn ran the two-mile race in 11:59.5 to finish third place. Junior Erin Goodfriend (7th) and freshman Farah Hughey (12th) also helped lead the team to a fourth-place finish overall.
Krum junior Maggie Neal led the Lady Cats with a 14th place finish in 12:34.9 while freshman Angelina Saied posted a 12:41.8 to take 18th. Sophomore Bailey Chism took the last individual state qualification spot, finishing 26th in 12:54.4.
Krum's boys team also competed at regionals but did not advance, placing 18th overall.
Class 4A Region II
As the lone Denton-area school competing in 4A Region II, Aubrey's boys team came through with a second-place finish to advance to state.
The Chaparrals were led by senior Brayden Murphy's time of 16:31.97 to take seventh individually. Senior Logan Parker came in 12th with a time of 17:09.75 while junior Landon Martino took 31st to help lead the Chaps' state qualification.
Aubrey's girls team also competed at regionals but did not qualify for state in finishing 15th out of 22 teams.
Class 3A Region II
Then in 3A, a pair of Ponder individuals and the entire Pilot Point girls team moved on to state.
Leading the way for Pilot Point was junior Addison Hite, who took first place in the two-mile race with a blistering time of 13:48.14, more than 21 seconds faster than the second-place finisher. Freshman Ava Smith's eighth place finish in 14:44.08 also helped lead the Lady Cats to a third place finish overall and state qualification.
Ponder freshman Rylie Rivers took the final individual girls spot at state after finishing 20th with a time of 15:23.30, just under three seconds faster than the next closest competitor.
On the boys side, Ponder sophomore Hayden Long qualified for state after running the 5K in 19:12.30 to take sixth place.
Pilot Point senior Tanner Stephens came up a few places short of state qualification, finishing 23rd in 20:17.50.