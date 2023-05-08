Local baseball and softball teams found plenty of success last week as many advanced a round deeper into the postseason behind several strong performances.
From Guyer sweeping Coppell in baseball to Liberty Christian winning its one-game playoff in Round 2 of the TAPPS postseason, there was no shortage of difference-makers who helped pave the way for that success.
Below, the Denton Record-Chronicle recognizes some of the many standout players from an action-packed week.
Jack Cagianello, Guyer
Cagianello had a strong day on the mound to set the tone in Game 1 of the Wildcats' opening-round series sweep of Coppell. The senior threw a complete game one-hitter with 10 strikeouts and three walks as he helped Guyer take a 3-0 victory.
Kaylynn Jones, Guyer
Guyer's softball team also featured some standout performers as it prevailed in a single-elimination game with Arlington Martin, perhaps none bigger than Jones. She set the tone by driving in the team's first three runs on a pair of inside-the-park home runs, coming in the first two innings of an 8-0 victory.
Sydney Griffin, Liberty Christian
Griffin had a strong performance both in the circle and at the plate in the Lady Warriors' 15-0 Round 2 victory over Flower Mound Coram Deo Academy. She allowed one hit with three strikeouts in three innings, adding a 2 for 3 day at the plate with three RBIs.
Bryson Bohannon, Aubrey
Bohannon had a strong week on the diamond as he helped lead the Chaparrals to a pair of blowout victories and series sweep of Dallas Carter. The senior catcher tallied two doubles and two triples across the games, including a six-RBI outing in a 16-2 series-clinching win.
Gavin Flores, Krum
Flores swung a hot bat as he helped the Bobcats eventually prevail in their three-game playoff series against area rival Sanger. The junior hit a combined 5 for 7 with three RBIs over the series' last two games, including two crucial RBIs in the contest's decisive third game.
Kinley Johnson, Krum
Johnson posted a pair of standout days at the plate to help fuel the Lady Cats' Round 2 sweep of Brownwood. She went 3 for 4 with a double and four runs scored in Friday's 10-0 win, then went 2 for 4 with two doubles and tallied a team-leading four RBIs in Saturday's series-clincher, a 10-1 victory.
Packard Smith, Ponder
Smith played a significant part in the Lions' series sweep of Arlington Trinity Leadership as they notched a pair of blowout wins. He went 1 for 3 with a double and three RBIs in the 25-1 series-opening triumph, then was 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored in the series-clinching victory.
