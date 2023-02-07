With make-up games for all of last week's postponed contests complete, a proper rundown of the slate's top performers is now possible.
Stakes continue to rise for basketball teams across the Denton-area, particularly on the girls side where the final games of district play are set for Tuesday before the playoffs start next week. Several players have risen to the occasion in helping lead their teams down the stretch.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down the area's top girls basketball players from games originally scheduled for last week below.
Torie Sevier, Braswell
The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi signee continued her strong senior season with a pair of big games in a 1-1 week for the Lady Bengals. She scored a team-high 15 points in No. 19 Braswell's 53-46 loss to state-ranked Little Elm, then posted 12 points to lead the way in a 53-27 win over Prosper.
Raina Akbar, Guyer
Akbar posted a pair of strong outings in a tough stretch for the Lady Wildcats as they posted an 0-2 record on the week. She scored 16 points in a 51-40 loss to McKinney that ended Guyer's playoff hopes, then had a team-high nine points in a 54-22 defeat to Allen.
Kaylin Jackson, Ryan
The freshman has shown strong progression though her debut season, posting a pair of key outings in a 1-1 week for the Lady Raiders. Jackson posted 13 points and 16 rebounds in No. 17 Ryan's 52-44 win over Richland, then had eight points as the Lady Raiders fell to No. 5 Argyle on Saturday.
Maggie Wainscott, Denton High
The senior posted a pair of solid outings as the Lady Broncos had a tough slate with two defeats. Wainscott scored a team-leading 12 points in Denton High's 46-37 loss to area foe Lake Dallas, then posted seven points in a 37-30 loss to Grapevine.
Madi Lumsden, Argyle
The senior Angelo State pledge posted a pair of the week's top area scoring efforts to help the Lady Eagles stay unbeaten in district play and clinch the District 7-5A championship. She scored a team-high 17 points in a 63-19 win over Grapevine, then poured in 20 points in No. 5 Argyle's 75-34 win over state-ranked Ryan.
Altyn Bartley, Lake Dallas
The senior forward posted one of the area's top scoring efforts of the season in a tough loss for the Lady Falcons. Bartley scored a game-high 27 points in Lake Dallas' 69-62 loss to Colleyville Heritage on Saturday, less than 24 hours after chipping in eight points in a 46-37 win over Denton High.
Kynadi Hall, Aubrey
The sophomore turned in a pair of strong performances as the Lady Chaparrals went 1-1 across games on Saturday and Monday. Hall scored a team-high 12 points in Aubrey's 44-36 defeat to Van Alstyne, then led the way with 14 points as the team notched a crucial 47-37 victory over Celina.
Karlee Hastings, Krum
The senior had a pair of strong outings, one helping lead the Lady Cats to a crucial 43-35 win over Decatur on Friday night. Hastings scored a team-high 17 points in the aforementioned important victory, adding nine points in a 73-28 win over Springtown that kept Krum unbeaten in district play ahead of Tuesday's finale.
Lexi Martin, Sanger
The senior led the way in the Lady Indians' latest pair of blowout district victories, leaving the team still unbeaten heading into its final district contest. Martin scored 20 points in a 92-13 win over Gainesville Friday, then led the way once again with 17 points as Sanger beat Wichita Falls Hirschi 81-4.
Lauren Ullrich, Liberty Christian
The standout senior spearheaded the Lady Warriors' efforts as they racked up two more victories in district play, leaving them well-positioned to win the TAPPS District 1-5A title. Ullrich poured in 18 points in a 56-15 win over Midland Christian, adding a team-high 10 points as Liberty Christian beat Fort Worth All Saints 36-28 on Monday.
