Games came aplenty throughout the post-holidays week as tournaments and nondistrict contests were played across the state.
Denton-area girls basketball squads saw their fair share of the action and had plenty of standout performers shine throughout the week. The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down several of the week's top area performances below.
Yves Cox, Braswell
Cox led the Lady Bengals' scoring effort in a pair of key contests at the Mansfield Spring Creek Barbeque Invitational Tournament. She scored 14 in Braswell's blowout win over Crowley, adding 11 in its narrow loss to South Grand Prairie.
Kaylie Morgan, Guyer
Morgan averaged 15 points per game across a pair of games this week. She posted nine points in a 56-36 win over Grapevine Wednesday, then went off for 21 in the Lady Wildcats' 53-36 win over Keller Friday afternoon.
Janiah Allen-Taylor, Ryan
Allen-Taylor led the Lady Raiders' scoring effort with 19.5 points per game as they went 4-0 at the Frisco Centennial Holiday Classic tournament. She saved her best performance for last with a 27-point performance in Ryan's 43-42 overtime win over The Colony on Friday.
Seimone Griffin, Denton High
Griffin averaged 16 points per game, leading the Lady Broncos to a third place finish at the Weatherford Tournament. She notched all-tournament team honors in the process alongside teammate Maggie Wainscott.
Gracie Hunter, Krum
Hunter posted a strong performance to lead the Lady Cats as they picked up four wins at the Burkburnett Christmas Classic. She averaged 14.8 points per game, including a 19-point outing in Krum's 59-43 win over Mabank.
Carly Schmucker and Lexi Martin, Sanger
Schmucker continued her standout season with 17 points in the Lady Indians' 53-37 win over Ponder on Thursday, then added 15 more in a 51-44 win over Trophy Club Byron Nelson Friday. Martin made her return from an ACL injury with a bang in scoring 15 points against Ponder, adding eight points versus Byron Nelson.
Both players' contributions helped Sanger improve to 17-5 on the season before it wraps up nondistrict play next week.
Presley Calhoun, Ponder
Calhoun posted a solid scoring effort in the Lady Lions' loss to area foe Sanger. She had a team-leading 13 points in the contest.
Emma Kay Martin, Liberty Christian
Martin put on a standout performance throughout the Lady Warriors' time at the Whataburger Tournament. She scored 40 points in Liberty Christian's 69-35 win over Seminole and eclipsed 1,500 career points as the Lady Warriors won the fifth-place game over Panhandle.
