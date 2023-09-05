District play is just days away for many Denton-area high school volleyball teams as the season’s most important stretch approaches.
Eight of the 11 UIL squads in the Denton Record-Chronicle’s coverage area are set to open district play Friday, while Aubrey, Krum and Sanger will play their first district matches on Sept. 22. The time for teams across the area to find their footing is quickly running out as the importance of every contest ramps up.
The Record-Chronicle runs down several of the top local performers from last week’s matches.
Abigayle Falefia, Braswell
Falefia has been a key part of making the Lady Bengals’ (13-10) offense go early on despite their heavy losses from a season ago. The Eastern New Mexico commit had another strong showing last Friday with 45 assists and 14 digs in a 3-1 loss to Frisco Liberty (17-7).
Madelynn Hokanson, Guyer
Hokanson has taken on an increased role for the Lady Wildcats (6-11) this fall after they lost a trio of key players to the collegiate ranks. The senior had a strong week to help Guyer post a 2-0 record with 16 kills, 17 digs, four block assists and two aces in a five-set win over Coppell and 13 kills, 15 digs, three block assists and three aces in a three-set win over Colleyville Heritage.
KK Haley, Ryan
Haley has been at the core of the Lady Raiders’ (19-10) strong start to the season, setting the tone for the team defensively. The senior libero had a strong week in leading Ryan to two wins with 23 digs and three assists in a sweep of Saginaw, then 40 digs and three aces in a four-set win over 6A foe Lewisville.
Emily Redwine, Denton High
The Lady Broncos (20-7) have gotten out to a hot start to the season with Redwine’s defense playing a pivotal part in it all. The freshman libero has made an instant impact and did so again last week in tallying a combined 36 digs and five aces as Denton High split a pair of best-of-three matches with DeSoto and Little Elm on Tuesday.
Sydney Payne, Argyle
Payne has played a key role in the state-ranked Lady Eagles’ (22-6) strong start to the season as one of Class 5A’s most highly regarded squads. The Abilene Christian pledge did so again last week, tallying 77 kills and 40 digs across eight matches, including seven two-set contests at the KSA Invitational, where Argyle placed second.
Ava Romine, Krum
Romine continues to be a force for the Lady Cats (17-8) and came through with a pair of standout performances during a 1-1 week. The junior outside hitter had 12 kills and three aces in a 3-0 win over area foe Pilot Point, then notched 10 kills, six digs and two blocks in a three-set loss to 5A No. 18 Melissa.
Kennedy Simon, Ponder
Simon remains a key contributor for the state-ranked Lady Lions (18-5) after bursting onto the scene last year as a freshman. The sophomore came through in a pair of big wins for Ponder last week, posting 13 kills and five digs in a sweep of Brock, then 13 kills, seven digs and two aces in a five-set win over area foe Aubrey, one of the state’s top-ranked 4A teams.
