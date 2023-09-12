Sanger's Delaney Gonzalez
Buy Now

Sanger’s Delaney Gonzalez, getting a dig during a game against Sanger earlier this season, is among several local players who had standout performances during last week’s matches.

 Al Key/For the DRC

Eight of the 11 UIL volleyball teams in the Denton Record-Chronicle’s coverage area opened district play Friday as the most important portion of the regular season arrives.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and jfields@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags