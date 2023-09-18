High school volleyball season continues to heat up as many teams across the state progress through the early portions of their district slates.
Eight of the 11 UIL squads in the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage area have already begun district play, while Aubrey, Krum and Sanger are set to play their district openers on Friday. The importance of games will only amplify in the coming days and weeks as teams jockey for playoff berths and seeding before the postseason begins at the end of October.
Below, the Record-Chronicle runs down some of the area's top performers from last week's matches.
Taryn Morris, Braswell
Morris, who has led the Lady Bengals' (14-13, 0-3 in district) attack this fall, posted a pair of strong performances even in a tough 0-2 week for the team. The junior Texas A&M pledge had 14 kills on a .458 hitting percentage and six digs in a 3-0 loss to 6A No. 16 Allen on Tuesday, then notched 13 kills and 21 digs Friday in a four-set loss to McKinney.
Braswell gets back in action Tuesday when it travels to take on Denton ISD district foe Guyer.
Ava Houser, Guyer
Speaking of the Lady Wildcats (7-14, 1-2), they posted their first district win behind a strong performance from Houser before finishing the week at 1-1. The senior setter racked up 19 assists, five digs and three aces in Guyer's four-set win Tuesday over Little Elm before the team fell in three sets to 6A No. 3 McKinney Boyd later in the week.
The Lady Wildcats return home to take on their district rival Braswell on Tuesday.
Kailyn Head, Ryan
The Lady Raiders' (19-14, 0-3) early struggles in district play continued with an 0-2 week despite impressive performances from several players, including Head. The junior had seven kills and 30 digs in Ryan's four-set loss to Lake Dallas, adding five kills and 11 digs in a defeat against Grapevine.
The Lady Raiders get back in action Tuesday when they take on crosstown rival Denton High.
Grace Reinhardt, Denton High
The Lady Broncos finished the week with two losses despite a pair of competitive performances, led by two solid outings from Reinhardt. The senior notched 24 assists in a five-set loss to defending 5A state champion Colleyville Heritage, then chipped in 16 assists in a 3-0 defeat to Birdville.
Denton High gets back in action Tuesday against crosstown rival Ryan.
Jordyn Moore, Argyle
Moore is again the Lady Eagles' (25-6, 3-0) honoree this week after stuffing the stat sheet as a key contributor to a pair of wins over Richland and defending 5A state champion Colleyville Heritage. Moore poured in seven kills, 16 assists, six digs and two blocks against Richland, racking up six kills, 19 assists, seven digs and two blocks versus Heritage.
Class 5A No. 1-ranked Argyle will look to continue its undefeated start to district play Tuesday when it travels to take on Birdville (20-9, 3-0).
Reagan Hamm, Lake Dallas
Hamm was all over the court in leading the Lady Falcons (14-12, 1-2) to their first district win of the season, quickly matching last year's total of just one district victory. The senior Northwestern State commit amassed a triple double in the match with 16 kills, 19 digs and 12 assists, adding three total blocks and one ace in a four-set win over area foe Ryan.
Lake Dallas continues district play Tuesday against Grapevine (10-17, 1-2).
Olivia Starr, Aubrey
The Lady Chaps (24-8) ended a five-game losing streak with a win on Sept. 8 and kept their roll going last week with a pair of wins. Starr, a senior setter, led the way in a 3-1 win over Paris North Lamar as she tallied 33 assists, 12 digs and four kills before Aubrey also beat Springtown 3-0 later in the week.
The Lady Chaps play their nondistrict finale Tuesday against 4A No. 6-ranked Stephenville (22-4) on Tuesday before opening district play Friday against Frisco Panther Creek.
McKenna Hyder, Krum
Hyder helped lead the way for the Lady Cats (20-9) as they capped off a 1-1 week with a competitive five-set win over Caddo Mills on Friday. The junior setter had 30 assists and 10 digs in the victory over the Lady Foxes, adding 22 assists and nine digs in Tuesday's loss to Nocona.
Krum finishes its nondistrict slate Tuesday against Lindsay (12-13) before opening district play Friday at Springtown.
Kaelyn McWilliams, Ponder
The Lady Lions (19-8, 3-0) remained on a roll through nondistrict play as they rolled to two more 3-0 wins over Callisburg and Paradise. McWilliams, a senior libero, has been a key defensive force throughout the year and helped lead the way with 14 digs in the Callisburg match and 10 digs and two aces against Paradise.
Ponder continues district play Tuesday with perhaps its toughest test yet against S&S Consolidated (20-12, 2-1).
