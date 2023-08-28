District play inches closer for high school volleyball teams across Texas as they continue ramping up for the most important part of their schedules.
Several squads across the Denton area have had strong starts to varying degrees through the first few weeks of nondistrict play. A few have even been ranked among the state’s best in their respective classifications behind some strong returning contributors and emerging standouts.
Below, the Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down some of last week’s top volleyball players from across the area.
Taryn Morris, Braswell
The Lady Bengals (13-9) have gotten out to a strong start to the season despite losing a big senior class full of key contributors, and Morris has been at the heart of it all. The junior Texas A&M pledge posted 108 kills and 84 digs over six matches last week, including 24 kills, 24 digs and three blocks in a 3-0 win over Celina on Tuesday.
Halli Keese, Ryan
The Lady Raiders (17-10) have gotten out to a strong start of their own this fall behind the return of star outside hitter Halli Keese, who missed the 2022 season due to injury. Keese posted 72 kills and 61 digs as Ryan went 4-3 in seven matches last week, notably notching 17 kills and 15 digs in a four-set loss to Van Alstyne.
Lauren Perry, Denton High
The Lady Broncos (19-5) have had one of the best starts of any team across the area as Perry, the 2022 all-area hitter of the year, has looked like her usual self. The senior UTEP commit poured in 20 kills and 15 digs in Tuesday’s win over Frisco Emerson, adding a combined 53 kills and 29 digs in three tournament games Saturday as Denton High went 4-1 at the Braswell Bengal Invitational.
Jordyn Moore, Argyle
Moore had a pair of strong showings in the Lady Eagles’ (15-5) two matches last week as the state-ranked squad went 1-1 against a pair of 6A opponents. The junior setter posted 20 assists and 10 digs in a 3-0 win over Keller Fossil Ridge, adding 19 assists, 16 digs, six kills and four blocks in a five-set loss to nearby foe Flower Mound.
Kynadi Hall, Aubrey
The Lady Chaps (21-6) continued their winning ways with a 5-2 record at Forney High’s tournament despite some injuries, and Hall was at the heart of that success. The junior tallied a team-best 70 kills along with the team’s second-highest dig tally at 57 through seven tournament games, while also notching 13 kills and three blocks in Tuesday’s sweep of then-4A No. 1 Farmersville.
Ava Romine, Krum
One of a pair of key all-area returners for the Lady Cats, Romine has been an integral part of their strong start to the 2023 season. She was named to the Callisburg Classic’s all-tournament team this past week as Krum (16-7) took home the tournament title, defeating then-3A No. 2 Bells once in pool play and again in the championship match.
Campbell Laney, Ponder
The Lady Lions (13-8) have had an up-and-down start to the season as they have dealt with injuries and some stout competition, including a 2-3 run last week with a win over 5A state-ranked Canyon and losses to two 5A schools and 4A state-ranked Canyon Randall. Laney had a typically solid week, though, including 34 assists and five digs in Tuesday’s sweep of Lindsay.
