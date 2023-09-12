Eight of the 11 UIL volleyball teams in the Denton Record-Chronicle’s coverage area opened district play Friday as the most important portion of the regular season arrives.
Aubrey, Krum and Sanger are still over a week from beginning their district slates, but the other eight squads now have their district openers under their belts. Standout players across the area continue playing pivotal roles for their teams as their pushes for playoff berths begin in earnest.
The Record-Chronicle takes a look at several of last week’s standout local performers.
Aniyah Moore, Braswell
Moore played a key part in Braswell’s (14-11, 0-1 in district) 3-1 win over 5A state-ranked Frisco Centennial on Tuesday before it fell 3-1 to Prosper Rock Hill Friday in the district opener. The senior middle blocker had nine kills at an uber-efficient .667 hitting percentage along with three solo blocks in the victory over Centennial, adding four kills and two more solo blocks against Rock Hill.
Morgan Davis, Guyer
Davis had a pair of solid outings amid a tough week for Guyer (6-13, 0-1) as it went 0-2 with 3-0 losses to state-ranked 5A squad Frisco Wakeland and district foe Prosper. The senior had 10 kills at an efficient .409 clip against Wakeland, then added nine more kills and a block assist versus Prosper.
London Lancaster, Ryan
Lancaster had a strong showing despite some struggles on the week for Ryan (19-12, 0-1) as it went 0-2 with a 3-1 loss to Hurst L.D. Bell and 3-0 district-opening defeat to Birdville. The senior setter racked up 21 assists and 17 digs in a tightly contested loss to Bell, then chipped in 12 assists and five digs against Birdville.
Lauren Perry, Denton High
Perry once again filled up the stat sheet on the week as she led Denton High (22-7, 1-0) to a pair of wins over Frisco High and Richland. The senior UTEP pledge poured in 33 kills, 14 digs and seven aces in the 3-1 victory over Frisco, adding 25 kills and 17 digs against Richland.
Jordyn Moore, Argyle
State-ranked Argyle (23-7, 1-0) rolled to a dominant three-set win over area foe Lake Dallas (12-12) Friday in the Lady Eagles’ lone match of the week. Moore, a junior setter, helped lead the way with 14 assists, six digs and four kills on a .400 hitting percentage as Argyle won 25-22, 25-11 and 25-6 to open district play strong.
Kynadi Hall, Aubrey
Hall had a standout performance even as state-ranked Aubrey (22-9) fell to local TAPPS power Liberty Christian before defeating area foe Sanger on Friday. The junior posted 10 kills, 15 digs and four blocks as she contributed across the board during the four-set loss to the Lady Warriors.
Ava Romine, Krum
Romine delivered in a big way for Krum (19-8) in a pair of competitive nondistrict wins over 3A squad Paradise and 4A foe Van Alstyne. The junior outside hitter led the offensive effort with 20 kills in a four-set win over Paradise, then had 27 kills as the Lady Cats rallied from a 2-0 deficit to win three straight sets in a come-from-behind victory over Van Alstyne on Friday.
Delaney Gonzalez, Sanger
Gonzalez delivered with a big performance of her own to help Sanger (18-14) earn a hard-fought win over Lindsay on Tuesday as part of a 1-1 week. The junior libero tied Sanger’s school record for digs in a match with 33 as the Lady Indians rallied from losing the first two sets to take a five-set win over Lindsay on Tuesday night.
Philomina Klotz, Ponder
Klotz helped lead the way in a strong week for state-ranked Ponder (17-8, 1-0), which swept defending 3A state champion Gunter and district foe Whitesboro. The senior notched a team-high 15 kills and two blocks in the win over Gunter, adding nine kills and two blocks in a dominant 25-15, 25-15, 25-9 victory over Whitesboro.
Quinlan Denney, Liberty Christian
Denney led the attacking effort as defending TAPPS 5A state champion Liberty Christian (24-4) took home a four-set win over local opponent Aubrey. The senior outside hitter proved difficult for the state-ranked Lady Chaps to contain as she racked up 20 kills on the night.
