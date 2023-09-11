The third week of high school football season saw plenty of craziness as rain and lightning across the Dallas-Fort Worth area ended quite a few games early and forced others to be played over two days.
Still, several Denton-area teams got full games in and others showed some impressive moments over the course of their shortened contests. Players from across the area made their impact felt for their respective teams, including several standout performances.
Below, the Denton Record-Chronicle runs down a few of the week’s top Denton-area performers.
Moses Adelowo, RB, Braswell
The Bengals fell to 1-2 on the season as they took a 31-10 loss to Trophy Club Byron Nelson in a game that ended at halftime due to the weather. Adelowo still had a solid first-half showing as he ran the ball 10 times for 51 yards and one touchdown, building on a strong start to the season for Braswell’s run game.
Caleb Rowe, DB, Guyer
Rowe had a standout performance to help the now No. 10-ranked Wildcats pull out a narrow 28-20 win over Lancaster. The senior defensive back had seven total tackles (four solo) and recovered a fumble that he returned 45 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 early on and help shift the momentum Guyer’s way in the lone local game to finish in its entirety on Friday night.
TJ Hobbs, QB, Ryan
The Raiders (2-0, 1-0 in district) remained undefeated on the season as they won their district opener 49-7 over Azle in dominant fashion despite the game being delayed Friday night and finished on Saturday. Hobbs was key in the offensive effort, completing 19 of 32 passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns as he ran for 48 more yards.
Riley Griffin, LB, Lake Dallas
Griffin was all over the field as the Falcons amassed a 38-0 first-half lead over Princeton before the game was called at halftime due to the weather. The senior linebacker racked up 11 total tackles (7 solo), one tackle for a loss, two pass breakups and one interception on the night, all in just one half of football that Lake Dallas (3-0) dominated.
Haidyn Jones, RB/LB, Krum
Jones was a bright spot in an otherwise tough game for the Bobcats (1-2) as they fell 22-9 to Ponder in a game that was stopped due to lightning in the area Friday night before it finished on Saturday. Jones carried the ball 15 times for 82 yards, adding 10 total tackles (seven solo) defensively as a key contributor on both sides of the ball.
Joel Rodriguez, WR/DB, Sanger
Rodriguez played a significant role for a second straight week for the Indians, even as they took a 42-24 loss to Nevada Community in a game that was played across two days. The sophomore wide receiver caught nine passes for 153 yards and a touchdown for the game and has emerged as one of quarterback Reed Sebastian’s favored targets of late.
Tyson Price, QB/DB, Ponder
The Lions improved to 1-1 and got their first win under new head coach Marcus Schulz, defeating nearby rival Krum 22-9 in the schools’ second-ever meeting. Price, a sophomore, was at the heart of it all as he threw for 146 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 64 yards and a touchdown, had four solo tackles and one pass breakup defensively and blocked a field goal.
