With no basketball games for the time being due to the weather, there's no better time to reflect on some of last week's top individual performances.
The stakes continue to ramp up for teams across the state as the postseason nears for both boys and girls squads. Several Denton-area players rose to the occasion in delivering key contributions in big moments for their teams.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down last week's top girls basketball players from across the area below.
Yves Cox and Kennedy Evans, Braswell
The two Lady Bengals posted a pair of strong outings to help maintain control of their own destiny in the District 5-6A title race. Cox averaged 18 points per game in No. 15 Braswell's (24-6, 9-2 in district) wins over McKinney and Denton ISD rival Guyer, while Evans posted 19 points per game in the two contests.
Mariah Watson, Guyer
Watson had a strong week to help the Lady Wildcats post a 1-1 record over their pair of contests. She tied for the team lead with 11 points in Guyer's (12-12, 5-6) 55-41 win over Prosper Rock Hill, then had nine in the team's 61-31 defeat to area foe Braswell.
Janiah Allen-Taylor, Ryan
Allen-Taylor continued to stuff the stat sheet as the Lady Raiders added two more wins to their tally with the District 7-5A title race continuing to ramp up. She posted 19 points, six rebounds and three steals in No. 19 Ryan's (24-5, 10-1) 43-23 win over Grapevine, pouring in 13 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals to top crosstown rival Denton High 36-31.
Kennady Alexander, Denton High
Alexander had a pair of solid outings as the Lady Broncos posted a 1-1 record on the week. She scored five points in Denton High's (14-16, 3-8) 25-13 win over Birdville, an output which tied for second-most on the team, then led the scoring effort with nine points in the squad's 36-31 loss to Ryan.
Madi Lumsden and Ashlin Crabtree, Argyle
Strong performances from the pair throughout the week helped the Lady Eagles remain unbeaten in district play with two more victories. Lumsden led the way with 19 points in No. 5 Argyle's (27-3, 11-0) 64-29 win over Colleyville Heritage as Crabtree added 14. Lumsden then had 15 points in a 61-16 win over Birdville with Crabtree chipping in 14 more in the contest.
Altyn Bartley, Lake Dallas
Bartley notched two standout performances to lead the Lady Falcons to a pair of important victories in solidifying their playoff hopes. She racked up 22 points during Lake Dallas' (16-15, 6-5) 45-29 win over Richland, adding 11 points in a 37-28 victory over Grapevine.
Abby Hammett and Addy Cagle, Aubrey
The pair of Lady Chaps helped lead the team to a strong finish last week in notching their second win of district play. Hammett led Aubrey's (12-17, 2-5) scoring effort with 12 points in a 50-47 win over Anna, while Cagle's effort came in right behind her at 10 points.
Baylee Button and Karlee Hastings, Krum
The two Lady Cats standouts had strong performances to continue their unbeaten run through district play last week. Button scored 16 points in Krum's (21-10, 7-0) 63-19 win over Fort Worth Castleberry as Hastings had 14, then Hastings posted 14 more points and Button had 13 in a 62-7 win over Lake Worth.
Carly Schmucker, Sanger
Schmucker went off with a monster effort in the Lady Indians' comfortable win during their lone game last week. She scored 26 points as No. 11 Sanger (23-5, 5-0) coasted to a 71-16 victory over Wichita Falls on Wednesday night, continuing the Lady Indians' pursuit of their third straight district title.
Presley Calhoun, Ponder
Calhoun had a pair of big games to help lead the Lady Lions to a 2-0 week in district contests. She posted 15 points in Ponder's (13-17, 9-2) 52-44 win over Boyd, then scored a team-high 22 points in a 62-23 victory over Valley View that kept the Lady Lions well-positioned in the District 10-3A standings.
Emma Kay Martin, Liberty Christian
The Lady Warriors' star player came through in a big way during the team's lone contest last week. Martin went for a game-high 25 points as No. 1 Liberty Christian's (28-6, 5-0) top scorer in its 75-17 win over Fort Worth Southwest Christian, a victory that kept the Lady Warriors in the driver's seat in TAPPS District 1-5A.
