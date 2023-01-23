A plethora of important matchups laid the groundwork for several standout performances from Denton-area basketball players last week.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down last week's top area boys players below.
Malachi Okunbor, Braswell
Okunbor showed up in a big way to lead the Bengals past McKinney Boyd in a game where they trailed by one heading into the fourth quarter before a late surge to win it. He scored 16 points in the 55-50 win over the Broncos Tuesday night, helping the Bengals wrap up Round 1 of district play with a 1-1 week.
Jeremiah Green, Guyer
Green averaged 22 points per game for the week, helping the Wildcats go 1-1 in their two contests. He scored 20 points in Guyer's 63-53 loss to Prosper, then posted 24 to lead the Wildcats as they pulled off an important 65-38 win over Little Elm on Friday.
Matt Carter, Ryan
Carter had a pair of big nights to lead the Raiders as they tallied a 1-1 week. He scored a team-high 19 points in Ryan's 60-59 overtime loss to Birdville, then poured in 25 as the Raiders blew past area foe Lake Dallas 77-44 Friday night at Lake Dallas High.
M.J. Thomas, Denton High
Thomas turned in a pair of solid outings as the Broncos suffered their first two district losses playing without the contributions of Blake Courtney, one of their key players. Thomas scored a team-high 17 points in a 69-52 loss to Richland, then had nine points as Denton High fell 47-37 to Richland.
Hutch Burns, Argyle
Burns posted one of the area's top performances of the season in leading the Eagles to a victory over Richland. He scored 30 points as Argyle knocked off Richland 60-57 to finish the first round of district play 3-4, one game behind Colleyville Heritage for fourth place ahead of Tuesday's key clash between the teams.
Carter May, Aubrey
The standout senior forward posted a pair of integral performances for the Chaparrals. Perhaps May's biggest contribution came in a 46-44 win over Celina, where he scored 16 points while also posting five rebounds and 10 blocks. He also chipped in 14 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in Aubrey's 71-45 win over Carrollton Ranchview.
Brian Dorgbetor, Krum
Dorgbetor had some important contributions in a win that helped the Bobcats stay perfect in district play. He scored 11 points while grabbing six rebounds in Krum's 58-40 victory over Bridgeport, a victory that kept the Bobcats in sole possession of District 8-4A's top spot after three games.
Tyler Long, Ponder
Long notched a pair of strong showings to help the No. 7-ranked Lions remain unbeaten in district play. He scored 12 points in Ponder's 57-36 victory over Paradise Tuesday night, tying for the team-high with 12 more as the Lions knocked off area rival Pilot Point 43-30 at home Friday.
