Ten local baseball and softball teams were in action in the playoffs last week with just five advancing to the next round.
Guyer and Aubrey had both their baseball and softball teams survive for another round, while Argyle's baseball team won a three-game series to continue its season. Other squads saw their campaigns come to a close, either in the softball regional quarterfinals or baseball's area round.
The Denton Record-Chronicle recognizes eight of the week's standout players below.
Hawk Bowers, Guyer
Bowers turned in a pair of crucial performances as the Wildcats pulled off a series sweep of Arlington Martin. The junior threw 1 and 1/3 innings of no-hit relief to close out a 4-3 win in Game 1, then went 2 for 3 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in the series-clinching 10-1 victory.
Jordan Osborne, Guyer
Osborne delivered with a strong day at the plate and behind it as the Lady Wildcats notched an 8-0 win over Plano West in their single-elimination playoff bout. The junior catcher went 4 for 4 with a double and team-leading three RBIs in the victory, helping Guyer (33-0) continue its unbeaten season.
Colton Roquemore, Argyle
Roquemore came through in one of the Eagles' biggest moments of the season in Saturday's decisive Game 3 with Arlington Heights. The junior stepped up to the plate with the potential winning run on third base in the bottom of the seventh, scoring Park Prater with a sacrifice fly.
Riley Owen, Argyle
Although Argyle's season came to a close in the regional quarterfinals, Owen was one of the Lady Eagles' few hitters to find success against standout Justin Northwest pitcher Abigail Young, who is committed to Sam Houston State. Owen had two of Argyle's seven hits off Young on the series, including a three-run home run in Game 2.
Wade Huckaby, Aubrey
Huckaby posted strong performances both at the plate and on the mound as he helped lead the Chaparrals to a series sweep of state-ranked Godley. The senior went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs in an 8-7 Game 1 win, then a complete game two-hitter with six strikeouts to fuel a 2-0 Game 2 victory.
Brynlie Dunkin and Mya Cherry, Aubrey
The Lady Chaparrals' pitching staff had a dominant performance in their comfortable series sweep of Venus with wins coming 12-0 and 13-0. Dunkin and Cherry — who have both surpassed 100 strikeouts for the season — combined for 19 strikeouts with just one hit and five walks allowed in 10 innings of work.
Gracie Riney, Krum
Even as the Lady Cats' season came to a close with a three-game series loss to Burkburnett, Riney turned in a standout performance as her high school career came to a close. The senior Tarleton State signee threw a complete game two-hitter with six strikeouts and just one walk in a 1-0 Game 1 victory.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.