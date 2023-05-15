Argyle's Riley Owen
Argyle catcher Riley Owen (22) watches her three-run homer sail out of the park against Justin Northwest. Owen was among several of the area's standout baseball and softball players last week.

 Al Key/For the DRC

Ten local baseball and softball teams were in action in the playoffs last week with just five advancing to the next round.

Guyer and Aubrey had both their baseball and softball teams survive for another round, while Argyle's baseball team won a three-game series to continue its season. Other squads saw their campaigns come to a close, either in the softball regional quarterfinals or baseball's area round.

