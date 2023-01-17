Another week of basketball season is in the books, bringing with it some standout performances from players across the Denton area.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down some of last week’s top boys basketball showings:
Connor Newton, Guyer
The standout senior guard posted one of his best weeks of the season last week even as the Wildcats came up a bit short in two district contests.
Newton averaged 20 points per game for the week, pouring in a team-leading 22 points in a 75-67 loss to McKinney before scoring 18 in a 65-59 loss to McKinney Boyd. Guyer (16-9, 2-3 in district) looks to right the ship this week in wrapping up the first round of district play.
Tyler Johnson, Ryan
Johnson posted a solid week to help the Raiders split a pair of hard-fought district contests.
He opened the week with a 12-point performance in a 61-54 loss to Richland, then adding a team-high 11 points as Ryan (9-12, 1-4) knocked off Colleyville Heritage 37-27 for its first district win. The Raiders are two games out of a playoff spot in District 7-5A ahead of Tuesday’s games.
Jordan Kamga, Denton High
Kamga had a pair of strong outings to help the No. 15-ranked Broncos remain unbeaten in district play and enter the state TABC rankings.
He scored 10 points in Denton High’s (15-5, 5-0) 58-43 win over Lake Dallas before exploding for a game-leading 18 in a 49-41 victory versus area foe Argyle. The Broncos have seen a resurgence this season under first-year coach Michael Thomas after posting a 3-24 record last year.
Jett McCasland, Argyle
The son of UNT men’s basketball coach Grant McCasland, Jett had a big game in the Eagles’ narrow loss to Denton High.
Jett posted 16 points in the contest to lead Argyle’s (18-7, 1-4) scoring effort in a game it led 33-31 before the Broncos’ fourth-quarter surge made the difference. The Eagles are among three squads sitting two games out of a playoff spot in 7-5A heading into Tuesday’s contests.
Jalen Brown, Lake Dallas
Brown led the Falcons’ scoring effort in their 58-43 loss to Denton High on Tuesday night.
He scored 13 points as one of two Lake Dallas (5-15, 1-4) players to finish in double figures. The Falcons sit tied with Argyle and Ryan at the bottom of District 7-5A as teams with work to do to earn a playoff berth, though all are still well within reach of a spot in the postseason.
Branden West, Aubrey
West had a big night at the perfect time for the Chaparrals as they rode a large fourth quarter run to a 51-49 victory over Van Alstyne on Friday night.
A 22-point effort from West proved pivotal in Aubrey’s (19-4, 1-0) 51-49 come-from-behind win, as it outscored the Panthers 16-7 in the final frame.
Kasen Hastings and Andyn Garza, Krum
A pair of important performances from Hastings and Garza helped the Bobcats open their district slate on a high note in their lone game last week.
Krum (15-10, 1-0) notched a 63-39 victory over Springtown on Friday night at Krum High as Hastings led all scorers with 17 points, including eight in a pivotal 22-1 second quarter, while Garza posted 13 points in the contest.
Tyler Long, Ponder
The Lions notched a pair of important district victories, the second fueled by Long having one of the best area performances of the season.
He tied for the team lead with eight points in a 37-35 win over Whitesboro before scoring 34 points as Ponder (20-5, 5-0) knocked off S&S Consolidated 99-23, holding a 55-10 lead at halftime. The Lions are tied for the District 10-3A lead with Paradise ahead of Tuesday night’s key clash.
