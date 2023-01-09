Area boys basketball teams continue progressing through their seasons with most into their district slates and a few set to start them up soon.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down several of the area's top performers from last week below.
Connor Newton and Jordan Lowery, Guyer
A senior Central Oklahoma signee, Newton tied for the team lead with 11 points in the Wildcats' 78-56 loss to Allen this past week. Lowery added 11 points himself in the contest as the Wildcats struggled to match a potent Allen offense.
Guyer (16-7, 2-1 in district) continues district play Tuesday at McKinney.
Amarien Mohair, Ryan
Mohair posted one of the top performances in the area as the Raiders had a tough 0-2 week.
Courtney posted 17 points in Denton's (13-5, 3-0) 58-51 victory over Ryan, including the game-sealing dunk with just seconds remaining. He followed that up with 21 points in the Broncos' 57-43 victory over Grapevine on Friday night.
Evan Harbach and Jett McCasland, Argyle
The pair each had big nights to push the Eagles past Ryan Friday night in an area clash.
Harbach and McCasland scored 15 points apiece to help Argyle (18-5, 1-2) pick up its first district win of the campaign. The Eagles continue district play Monday when they host Grapevine.
Elijah Herron, Aubrey
Two big nights from Herron helped lead the Chaparrals to a 2-0 finish to nondistrict play.
He posted a game-high 25 points in Aubrey's (18-5) 66-56 victory over Lake Worth on Tuesday night, tying for the team lead with 14 points in the Chaps' 51-50 victory over Decatur.
Tyler Long, Ponder
Long posted another strong week to lead the state-ranked Lions (18-5, 3-0) to two victories.
He notched 16 points and went 6-of-6 from the foul line in Ponder's 59-27 victory over Callisburg on Friday, adding 10 points in their 57-23 win over Valley View.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.