The Denton Lady Broncos took care of business on Friday with a pair of wins over Liberty Christian (9-0) and Nolan Catholic (3-2).
The offense for the Lady Broncos was firing on all cylinders in game 1 against Liberty, as all nine runs came in the fourth inning. Ashanti McDade and Makayla Felts each had two RBIs in the game as Denton had six hits total.
McDade was spectacular in the circle for Denton, firing three innings of one-hit softball while punching out seven. Brooklyn Morris had an inning of scoreless relief with two strikeouts.
The Lady Broncos played a much closer contest in game 2 against Nolan Catholic, picking up runs in the first, third and fifth innings courtesy of McDade, Grace Fleitman and Brooke Stewart.
Once again, McDade was great in her five innings of work, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out four.
Ryan avenges initial loss
The Ryan Lady Raiders fell to Iowa Park on Friday 10-6 before turning right around and pouncing on Keller ILT 10-0 to come away with the victory.
Ryan had six hits as a team against Iowa Park in their first contest, scoring a run in the second, three in the third and two more in the fourth. Harper Hughes was the standout on offense for the Lady Raiders by going 2-3 with two RBIs.
Haleigh Robinson was solid in her inning of work for Ryan, giving up three runs on four hits. Michelle McKinney was touched up for seven runs (four earned) on six hits in her three innings.
The Lady Raiders found their groove at the plate against Keller ILT, however, as they a pair of five-run innings in the second and third was more than enough to secure the win. Savanna Philips drove in three runs and notched two hits for Ryan while Amanda Terzich went 2-2 with two RBIs.
Brittanie Schneider spun four sparkling innings in the circle by allowing just three hits in her start.
Lackluster day for Braswell
The Braswell Lady Bengals were not able to secure a win on Friday, but they also did not lose both of their games as they tied with Decatur 4-4 before falling to Flower Mound Marcus 8-0.
Braswell fell behind early to Decatur 3-0 before picking up runs in the second and fourth with a two-run third sandwiched in between. Brianna Pastrana, Rose Ackers, Angie Burks and Tatum Kosanke each collected an RBI.
Brooke Wachtel allowed four runs on three hits and struck out two in her four innings of work.
The Lady Bengals had no answers for Marcus in game 2 of their doubleheader, as they mustered all of two hits courtesy of Kosanke and Summer Keck.
Whitley McClure was rocked in her five innings of work, allowing eight runs on nine hits and walking four.
NTX Invitational
The Ponder Lady Lions suffered defeated in a tough manner on Friday as they were shutout 10-0 by Farmersville and bashed 7-1 by Chisholm Trail.
The Lady Lions could not wake up the bats against Farmersville as they could only put together four hits as a team including hits from Braidyn Burr and Ashleigh Neace.
Sterling Wilkinson was torched for 10 runs on 14 hits in her 5 2/3 innings start for Ponder.
Ponder did not do much better offensively against Chisholm Trail, though they did collect seven hits as a team but only pushed across one run coming in the seventh inning. America Jimenez went 2-2 at the plate with Wilkinson driving in the lone run.
Burr worked six innings in the circle for the Lady Lions and was tagged for seven runs (three earned) on eight hits and punched out six.
Henrietta tournament
HENRIETTA — The Sanger Lady Indians were excellent in their two games on Friday, scoring a combined 24 runs against Bland (12-0) and Seymour (12-4).
The Lady Indians came out swinging in the first inning against Bland, pushing across seven runs before tacking on two more in the second and three in the third. Sanger had three players record two RBIs, including Audrey Lindsey, Kimbo Hopson and Mercedes Ibarra.
Morgan Burnside was terrific in her three innings, allowing just two hits and striking out two.
Game 2 saw Sanger rack up 12 hits against Seymour while enjoying another big first inning, this time scoring six runs. Torie Smith and Riley Ferguson each drove in two with Ferguson and Lexie Martin also going 2-3 at the dish.
Synde Faulkner pitched three innings of four-run ball and gave up three hits while striking out three. Burnside came in for two innings of relief and allowed one hit and punched out two.