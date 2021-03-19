ALLEN — Guyer captured a district win Friday evening at Allen, led by timely hitting and outstanding pitching to the 3-0 win.
The Lady Wildcats got scoring started with two runs in the second inning before tacking on one more in the sixth. Guyer had five hits in total, with two of those coming from Kate Moala as well as an RBI. Abby Holder had the other two runs batted in for the Lady Wildcats.
Ranci Willis was electric for the Lady Wildcats in the circle, scattering just three hits across seven shutout innings with nine punchouts to go with that.
Guyer will be back in action on Tuesday at McKinney Boyd.
Braswell 10, McKinney 3
LITTLE ELM — A big second inning at the plate was the key to Braswell’s success on Friday against McKinney, as the Lady Bengals used a 13-hit attack to claim the 10-3 victory.
Braswell came out swinging with a run in the first inning and a five-run second inning before tacking on one in the fourth and three more in the sixth. Whitley McClure had three hits and an RBI while Mackenzie Montague and Rose Ackers each had two knocks and Montague had two RBIs. Ackers and Cimara-Lei Wessling drove in three runs each.
Leah Kaska and Whitley McClure teamed up for the Lady Bengals in the pitching department, with Kaska tossing the first three inning and allowing three runs on five hits. McClure got the final four innings, surrendering just two hits.
Braswell travels to Prosper on Tuesday.
Aubrey 10, Van Alstyne 8
VAN ALSTYNE — The Aubrey Lady Chaparrals took care of business on the road against Van Alstyne by slashing their way back into the game for a 10-8 win.
Aubrey picked up three runs in the first inning — and so did Van Alstyne — before the Lady Chaps pushed across two more in the third inning. The Lady Chaps got behind 8-5 before scoring five unanswered runs in the top of the seventh inning to seal it. Kaelyn Cash and Nia Bengtzen each had three RBIs for Aubrey, which had 12 hits collectively as a team.
Lauren Trott coughed up eight runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings before Joise Taylor and Brynlie Dunkin combined for two scoreless innings of relief.
Richland 18, Denton 0
It was a tough night for the Lady Broncos in their bout with Richland Friday evening, with Richland holding Denton hitless in an 18-0 rout.
Denton hung in the ballgame early on, trailing just 2-0 going into the third inning. The Lady Broncos allowed nine runs in the third inning and seven across the next two innings. Overall, Richland had 17 hits as a team.
Brooke Stewart wore in the circle for Denton, coughing up 18 runs (nine earned) on 17 hits while walking five in five innings.